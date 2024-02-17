The Big Picture Detective Amanda Rollins has a complex past and a traumatic history, including an abusive father and a sister with addiction issues.

In the episode "Forgiving Rollins," Rollins confronts her past sexual assault and reveals the truth about her transfer to SVU.

Actress Kelli Giddish delivers a powerful performance in "Forgiving Rollins," showcasing Rollins' emotional journey and her eventual forgiveness of herself.

Over the past twenty-five seasons, NBC's Law & Order: SVU has introduced audiences to exceptional characters. Mega fan-favorite Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has had her fair share of ups and downs. In the Season 16 episode "Poisoned Motive," Rollins is shot by a sniper. In "Deadly Ambition," she kills her sister's boyfriend when she walks in on what looks to be an abusive rape scene, only to discover her sister staged the whole thing, resulting in Rollins' arrest for murder. Giddish showcases her emotional range through all these moments as she portrays the conflicted Amanda Rollins. Giddish is especially compelling in the Season 16 episode "Forgiving Rollins," where her relatable vulnerability adds another layer of realism to her already complex character, endearing her further to audiences.

Amanda Rollins, like all SVU characters, is flawed and conflicted. She has a traumatizing past. Her father had alcoholism, and he frequently abused her mother. Her sister is addicted to cocaine and has frequent run-ins with the law. Beyond that, though, not much is known about Rollins' life before joining the SVU team in New York. She was a detective with the Atlanta Police Department, but little is known about the reasons behind her transfer to SVU. In "Forgiving Rollins," her past comes back to taunt her, revealing the truth behind her departure from Atlanta.

'Law & Order: SVU's "Forgiving Rollins" Addresses Amanda's Past

SVU's "Forgiving Rollins" starts with a big police conference in New York, at which Rollins' former boss, Deputy Chief Charles Patton (Harry Hamlin), and colleagues from Atlanta are in attendance, including Patton's newest protégé, Detective Reese Taymor (Dreama Walker). When Patton walks over to Rollins and her team to say hello, things seem tense despite the outward politeness. Giddish's quiet intensity reveals Rollins' inner turmoil at this reunion.

It's clear that Rollins is not happy about seeing her former boss, and that suspicion is further confirmed when Rollins leaves the conference, refusing to spend any more time with the Atlanta cohort. She drowns her sorrows at a local bar and arrives late for work the next day with an apparent hangover. After arriving at work, Rollins discovers that there was a sexual assault at the hotel that hosted the police conference. She goes to the hospital with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and finds that Detective Taymor was raped by her boss, Deputy Chief Patton.

Detective Taymor is reluctant to admit the truth, fearing retaliation at work. She also seems to have a negative opinion of Amanda Rollins, insinuating that she is a loose woman who tried to advance her career with sexual favors. The truth, however, is that Detective Taymor's situation is just history repeating itself. Giddish reveals Rollins' feelings of regret and shame as she continues to hide the truth about her past from her colleagues.

Kelli Giddish Showcases Her Strengths in 'SVU's "Forgiving Rollins"

Throughout SVU's "Forgiving Rollins," Amanda Rollins confronts the reality of her past sexual assault. When she tells Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) about the incident that led to her transfer to SVU, she initially doesn't want to see herself as a victim. She tells Fin that her sister was in trouble with the law, and Patton offered to help her sister if Rollins agreed to have sex with him. Giddish portrays a guilty Rollins, one full of regret and shame. Unable to admit the whole truth to Fin, it appears as though Rollins, though coerced by her boss, was not raped.

Unable to admit what happened, Detective Taymor's rape becomes a he-said-she-said incident with little evidence to indicate that she was assaulted. In a truthful moment of reflection with Detective Taymore, Giddish gives an emotional performance as Rollins recounts the truth behind her Atlanta reputation. Taymor realizes that Rollins was also a victim of Patton and that the men in the Atlanta office made up lies about her, branding her an immoral woman. Realizing that the same thing is likely to happen to her, Taymor agrees to testify against Patton and hopefully hold him accountable for raping not just her but Rollins as well.

In 'SVU's "Forgiving Rollins," Kelli Giddish's Best Moment Is on the Stand

In SVU's "Forgiving Rollins," unsure whether the judge will let Amanda Rollins testify in Detective Taymor's case with evidence of a past assault, ADA Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) has Rollins practice her statement on the stand. Barba asks Rollins to describe the circumstances of her assault, and the whole truth is finally revealed. As Rollins recounts her story, her deep regret and self-loathing finally begin to lessen as she accepts that Patton raped her.

Giddish shows her emotional range as Rollins recounts her story in her practice testimony. Amanda Rollins went to a motel to meet her boss when he suggested she sleep with him in exchange for helping her sister out of her legal trouble. What began as a coerced but consensual affair quickly turned violent when Rollins decided she did not want to sleep with her boss. Her boss would not take no for an answer and decided that he would have what he wanted no matter what. He then pinned Rollins down, hit her in the face, and forcibly raped her. Giddish gives an emotionally intense performance, completely engrossing viewers in Rollins' story. Ultimately, the judge does not allow Rollins' testimony, but the moment between Rollins and ADA Barba is unforgettable, made so by Giddish's stand-out performance.

Justice Prevails in 'SVU's "Forgiving Rollins"

Justice prevails in SVU's "Forgiving Rollins" when Deputy Chief Patton pleads guilty to sexual assault and is required to serve probation and community service, as well as register as a sex offender. Detective Taymor is vindicated, and Patton's predatory tendencies are put to an end. But the most profound moment in "Forgiving Rollins" comes when Amanda Rollins finally stops blaming herself for her rape.

On SVU, Amanda Rollins regularly struggles to empathize with victims of domestic abuse. Her mother was a victim of abuse, but she refused to speak up or leave Amanda's father. Rollins came to view her mother as being responsible for her abuse rather than a victim. Rollins blamed herself for her rape. She tells Captain Benson that she knows better and shouldn't have gone to the motel. Benson tells her that it wasn't her fault, that she said no, and that Patton did what he wanted to do anyway. It isn't until she recounts the details of her assault to ADA Barba that she finally begins to forgive herself. Kelli Giddish's emotional performance makes this a standout episode in the SVU franchise, further endearing Rollins to viewers.

