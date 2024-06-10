The Big Picture Ice-T shares high hopes for Law & Order SVU, suggesting the show could go as far as Season 30. Fans caught a new wind last season.

Mariska Hargitay's dedication to SVU helps survivors feel less alone. The show's success allows more women's stories to be heard.

Fin's fate in the Season 25 finale left fans on edge. Ice-T admits he's always nervous about his character's survival in each script.

25 seasons later and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has no plans to call it quits. The procedural could go as far as Season 30, according to series regular, Ice-T (who happens to be one of the longest-running male lead to date in TV history). In an interview with US Weekly, he didn't hold back on sharing his high hopes for the show's future:

“We’re very excited about going into season 26. I think last season we caught a whole other wind of fans, and everybody got in it, and the ratings were great. I don’t see any reason why SVU can’t go 30 [seasons].”

The Season 25 finale aired last month, but the cast and crew are already eyeing the next chapter of the legal drama, which focuses on the investigations conducted by the NYPD's Special Victims Unit. NBC announced the renewal for Season 26, but didn't unveil its official release date yet. The show is expected to return later this year during the fall, and go on until 2025. In the interview with US Weekly, Ice-T continued on to say that his longtime onscreen partner, Mariska Hargitay, is the reason why the series continues to be picked up and that the procedural will likely only end if she is no longer onboard. Given the anticipation that the actor and his co-stars have to go back on set, it seems that Hargitay is ready to remain as Captain Olivia Benson for a while more, despite breaking the record for the longest-running actress on scripted TV.

In fact, the actress shared earlier this month while accepting her Anniversary Tribute at the Gotham TV Awards that she is grateful to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to 'feel less alone' through her character. She also mentioned that she is glad that Law & Order SVU's successful turnaround on TV is allowing for more women's stories to be heard, and that the series will continue to highlight more survivors' accounts through its next season.

Fin's Storyline in 'Law & Order SVU' Season 25 Ended With a Bang

As Law & Order SVU gears up for Season 26, there is a lot to unpack since Fin (played by Ice-T) got shot in the Season 25 finale. Although he does live through the bullet injury, the scare almost caught fans off guard over the character's fate. The actor even shared that he was also apprehensive when reading the script, especially given that it wasn't the first time that Fin had endured a gunshot. After the incident in Season 6, Ice-T continues to read every script, hoping he doesn't get killed off. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, he even gushed that when he "gets a script, I'm just looking at it, making sure I didn't get shot and bleed out. But I don't know the arc of the season."

Seasons 1-24 of Law & Order SVU are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

