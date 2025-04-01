Law & Order: Special Victims Unit just made history. The long-running police procedural just named its first female showrunner in the show's history. The Mariska Hargitay-led show has announced that a former writer and producer of the show, Michele Fazekas will be taking over as showrunner, that's according to Deadline. She replaces David Graziano, who served as showrunner for the last three seasons. Fazekas comes onto the Dick Wolf drama even without any official news one way or the other of a Season 27 renewal, though it looks likely given a new showrunner announced with just weeks left in the filming of Season 26.

Fazekas wrote and produced during some of the show's earliest seasons, serving as a writer across Seasons 3-7. The show's first twelve seasons, before the exit of Christopher Meloni, are considered by some fans the show's hey-day. The original cast, featuring Hargitay, Meloni, Ice-T, Richard Belzer, Dann Florek from Season 2 and beyond is what people typically think of when they think of SVU but haven't kept up with the show. Fazekas is credited as a writer on 25 SVU episodes, including fan-favorite "Fault."

Could This Mean a Return to an Early Season Feel for 'SVU'?