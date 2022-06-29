After the recent scheduling announcement for premiere dates for NBC's fall calendar, fans of the police procedural drama franchise can now know when they will get to see the return of several Law & Order shows later this year.

The new seasons are set to premiere on NBC this fall on September 22, following a trio of Chicago P.D. shows on September 21. The first show set to air this fall is the original Law & Order series which will begin at 8 p.m. The popular crime drama which began the entire franchise returned to television with Season 21 after a 10-year hiatus and saw the return of fan-favorite characters such as Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). The series centers on a group of detectives solving crime mysteries, typically murder.

Following the airing of the original Law & Order series, the popular spinoff show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return this fall following the Season 23 finale which aired earlier this year. The show, which began airing in 1999, currently stands as one of the longest-running scripted television shows in the United States and remains one of the most popular shows in the franchise with staple characters such as Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). The premise of the series revolves around the characters investigating sex-related crimes.

Lastly, after the airing of Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, the newest addition to the series, will air at 10 p.m. The show originally premiered in 2021 and stars Christopher Meloni as the lead role of Elliot Stabler. Meloni originally appeared as Stabler in Special Victims Unit as Benson's partner before departing from the series. Organized Crime focuses on Stabler returning to NYC and joining the Organized Crime Task Force after the murder of his wife. The show has already run for two seasons with more on the way.

First airing in 1990 and created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order has grown into a media franchise that spans across a plethora of television shows and made-for-TV movies. The popularity of the franchise doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon as the momentum continues with new seasons from various shows.

Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime are produced by Wolf Entertainment and NBCUniversal. The three television shows will return back-to-back this fall on September 22.