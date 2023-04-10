NBC's Wolf Entertainment procedurals are going nowhere. The network announced that all of its major dramas hailing from the production company have been renewed for the 2023-24 season. That means there's plenty more to come from its long-running mainstay Law & Order and its popular spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Currently in Season 22, Law & Order continues to reign as both the second longest-running primetime scripted live-action drama in the U.S. and one of the most enduringly popular formats on television. Following both the investigation of serious crimes and the eventual trial of said crimes, the show has featured a revolving door of beloved characters from Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy to Anthony Anderson's Kevin Bernard and become the linchpin for the wider criminal justice television universe NBC boasts today. In length, the series is only surpassed by its spinoff SVU which is now in its 24th season on television tackling the especially heinous sexually-based crimes. Organized Crime is the newest kid on the block as it's only in its third season of tackling the criminal underworld.

Despite how long the franchise has been on television, each series continues to draw incredibly strong viewership for NBC. In terms of the 18 to 49 demographic, both SVU and Organized Crime rank among the network's top 10 dramas in ratings during the 2022-23 season while all three of the current series have managed to crack 50 million viewers across both the linear broadcast and streaming on Peacock during the current season. Although SVU has had a rough season in part because of the recent loss of beloved alum Richard Belzer, it ranks as NBC's top show for the 2022-23 season-to-date across all platforms.

Law & Order Continues Churning Out Powerhouse Television for NBC

Law & Order isn't the only Dick Wolf-produced series returning as all three of the Chicago shows are set to return as well for new seasons. With so many beloved characters from the NBC crime procedural world returning, Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming, released a statement acknowledging how much the renewal means. "We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” she said. "A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week." Wolf also released his own statement thanking both NBC and fans for continuing to follow his shows:

"I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime air on NBCs on Thursdays. Check out the trailer for Organized Crime below.