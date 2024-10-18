Kelli Giddish’s return to Law & Order: SVU may mean more than just a few nostalgic episodes. The alum of the series spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a topic that is quite prevalent in the crime genre: Spin-offs. SVU itself is a spin-off of Dick Wolf’s most marketable idea. In 1990, the producer had the inspired idea to create a series that combined the efforts of detectives solving crimes and the prosecutors who put criminals in prison. SVU plays with this combination, delving more into sex crimes and the detective’s personal stakes in the cases. Giddish was one of these detectives, Amanda Rollins, but had been phased out of the series after 12 years. Now that she has returned, The Hollywood Reporter asked if a spin-off is in the works.

“The Wolf camp is definitely someone I’ve loved being in business with. They know how to make a solid, solid show. I really think this [intelligence bureau] is an awesome take, and a new thing that hasn’t been explored. Hearing the true stories of the people that are actually in these positions, it’s the most interesting stuff I’ve heard in a very long time. My interest is piqued.”

Rollins returns in Season 26 as not an official detective in Oliva Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) unit, but now as a detective in the intelligence sector of the NYPD. This new angle could offer a fresh series for the crime procedural brand.

A Kelli Giddish Spin-Off Would Put Her In Good ‘Law & Order’ Company

Close

Kelli Giddish keeps any news about a spin-off close to the vest, but it wouldn’t be an unprecedented move to put her in a new series. That is exactly what happened when fan-favorite, Christopher Meloni, was ready to return to his old stomping grounds. Meloni is beloved in Law & Order not just for his acting ability but as an original cast member of SVU. Elliot Stabler was Olivia’s original partner and one half of a classic will-they-won’t-they trope.

After a decade away, Meloni returned and received his own show, Organized Crime. Giddish could have the same opportunity if the stars align to get a Law & Order: Intelligence show off the ground. This move would also solve the sticky history of her being dismissed from SVU after being a favorite for many years. It may be some time before viewers get a real sense of where Amanda Rollins is headed, but until then, they can catch her on new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on NBC Thursdays at 9 pm EST and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Law & Order: SVU This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Genre Crime Drama Debut Date September 20, 1999 Studio NBC, Wolf Entertainment

WATCH ON PEACOCK