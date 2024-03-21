The Big Picture Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are returning for another season due to huge ratings jumps and viewer engagement.

SVU explores darker themes like sexual assault and domestic violence, while the original series focuses on real-life cases.

Both shows have been praised for their storytelling and character development, addressing sensitive issues in a commendable way.

To the shock of nobody, NBC isn’t done with its immensely long-running procedural series Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU just yet, as the network has decided to keep the gavel banging and the cases rolling for the 2024-25 season. But, there’s a bit of a cliffhanger with Law & Order: Organized Crime — its future is still up in the air, so we'll have to stay tuned on that one.

It's not difficult to see why the renewal order has come through already. Law & Order: SVU is, even now, ruling as the ratings king, snagging the top spot as Thursday’s number one show for viewers in the coveted 18-49 crowd as it cruises into its 25th season. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have seen their numbers shoot through the roof across the board. We're talking big leaps in viewers and even bigger spikes in key demographics. SVU has more than doubled its audience, pulling in an average of 11.2 million viewers, which is a whopping 111% jump, and it’s up by 325% in the demo. The original Law & Order isn’t lagging behind either, with 7.7 million viewers tuning in, showing a solid 56% increase and a 122% rise in the demo.

What Are the 'Law & Order' Shows About?

Close

Law & Order made its debut in 1990, and takes inspiration from real-life cases. The episodes are generally split in half: the first half of each episode focuses on the police investigation of a crime, often starting with the discovery of a crime scene and following detectives as they gather evidence and arrest suspects. The second half shifts to the courtroom, showing the prosecution's effort to convict the accused, dealing with legal and ethical challenges along the way.

SVU on the other hand, focuses on a darker subject matter. The series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specialized department of the NYPD, as they investigate crimes involving sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence, among others. It also delves into the personal lives of the detectives and prosecutors who handle these intense and emotional cases, and has been lauded for the commendable way in which it addresses both sensitive issues and social commentary, often highlighting the challenges victims face in the justice system.

Both series have been praised for their storytelling, character development, and ability to engage viewers in thought-provoking issues over decades, highlighting why they're such a staple in NBC's line-up and continue to be.

Both Law & Order shows air Thursdays on can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Release Date September 20, 1999 Cast Mariska Hargitay , Ice-T , Kelli Giddish , Peter Scanavino Main Genre Action

Watch on Peacock