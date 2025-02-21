In the age of social media, it's so much easier for those in charge of making decisions for a television show to know in real time what their fans think, theorize, or otherwise feel about their favorite shows. That real-time feedback can sometimes influence the editorial decisions made by a show (if there's enough time between the feedback and the decision in the writer's room). So much has been the case for one couple on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The Dick Wolf-created show has been on air for 27 years, as long as some die-hard fans have been alive. The squad within the Special Victims Unit has changed quite a bit in the two and a half decades it's been on the air, with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) remaining from the early days.

Two not necessarily new, but newer characters that have been a part of the show for the better part of a decade are Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Sunny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The two joined SVU a couple of seasons apart, Giddish first after Elliott Stabler (Christopher Meloni) exited the show and Scanavino a few seasons later. As the squad progressed, the two brought a great dynamic to the team, with Carisi seemingly having all the fire and passion that Stabler had without the violent tendencies and crash-out. Rollins, and her friendship with Olivia Benson, finally gave her a dynamic that had been missing, with Olivia being the lone woman on the Special Victims Unit squad since Season 2.

In more recent seasons, Rollins and Carisi — in a moment that felt a bit like "FINALLY" for fans — became romantically involved, eventually got married, and had a child together. When Collider's Taylor Gates talked with Octavio Pisano, who plays Detective Joe Velasco, he confirmed that it was the fanbase who was primarily responsible for the coupling, saying: "The Rollins and Carisi storyline was essentially begged by the audience, and it became a thing because of it."

The Fans Also Keep Amanda Rollins Coming Back