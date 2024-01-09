This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

His role on the show is limited and possibly spans a few episodes.

If his character resonates with the audience, he could potentially return for future episodes.

Through a post on Instagram, Numb3rs and The Deuce Star David Krumholtz announced that he’ll be a guest star on the upcoming Season 25 of Law & Order. The actor made the announcement via a selfie of himself with long-time main cast member Ice T on the set of the series. The next season is set to premiere later this year.

Since the information is new, we’re yet to find out what character Krumholtz is slated to play in the upcoming episodes of Law & Order. However, the post makes it clear that the actor’s role is limited to a small fraction of the season. The post also mentions that he spent a “couple of weeks” on the set, which could indicate that Krumholtz will participate in a multi-episode arc. Since the format of the series usually features guests on a weekly basis, this could also mean that Krumholtz is not playing a victim or guilty party. He could also be part of a two-parter, though.

The good news for fans is, if Krumholtz plays a character that resonates with the public, he could return for additional episodes in the future, as it’s common with popular guest stars. Away from long stints on TV ever since The Deuce ended in 2019, Krumholtz has since guest-starred in titles like Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and, most recently White House Plumbers.

David Krumholtz Also Has A Prolific Career in Cinema

Recently, Krumholtz was on the cast of one of the most acclaimed movies of the year: Oppenheimer. In the Christopher Nolan project, he played Isidor Rabi – a Nobel Prize winner who assisted on the development of the atom bomb. He has also starred in other award-winning movies like The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Wonder Wheel.