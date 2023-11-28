The Big Picture Kelli Giddish is returning to Law & Order: SVU as a guest star for the Season 25 premiere, after her character Detective Rollins was written off last season.

Giddish's departure was not popular among fans or the cast and crew, with her dismissal seen as a cost-saving measure.

Rollins grew from a newcomer to a fan-favorite over her twelve seasons on the show, becoming a crusader for justice.

Long-time Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish is returning to the series as a guest star for the Season 25 premiere. Her character, Detective Amanda Rollins, was written off the series last season. TVLine reports that Giddish will return to the series for the second time since her dismissal earlier this year, having previously guest-starred on the long-running procedural's 24th-season finale.

Rollins was written out by marrying her off to love interest Assistant District Attorney Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino). She then retired from the NYPD to teach criminal behavior at Fordham University. Her departure was seen as a cost-saving measure by the venerable series, and was not popular among the series' fans or its cast and crew, including star Mariska Hargitay. Collider's Gregory Mysogland wrote that writing Rollins off the series was a "major blunder", and that dismissing her while retaining many of the series' male cast members may have reflected a gender bias on the part of the producers.

Like many eventual Law & Order regulars, Giddish had actually made a guest appearance on the series, starring as a rape victim on the 2007 Special Victims Unit episode "Outsider", before joining the series as Amanda Rollins in its 13th season. Rollins' introduction came at a critical time for the show, longtime lead Christopher Meloni had left the series, leaving a large void in his wake.

Detective Amanda Rollins Grew From a Newcomer to a Fan-Favorite

Rollins was introduced as a newcomer to the troubling cases of the Special Victims Unit, and had to rely on her more seasoned colleagues for support. However, Rollins quickly became a mainstay of the series and a fan-favorite. Over the course of her twelve seasons on the show, she grew into her role as a crusader for justice, and also dealt with her own personal demons along the way, in the form of a problematic gambling addiction. Giddish has also appeared as Rollins across Law & Order impresario Dick Wolf's galaxy of interconnected series, including Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see Rollins return to the world of Law & Order. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over, production has already begun on the venerable procedural. It is scheduled to return on January 18, 2024 on NBC. When Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns with former star Kelli Giddish returning to guest-star in the season premiere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Release Date September 20, 1999 Cast Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino Main Genre Action Seasons 21 Studio NBC

