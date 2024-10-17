Law & Order: SVU has added to the roster for Season 26 but is also featuring some familiar faces. Kelli Giddish opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her return to the series as Amanda Rollins. The former SVU actor is returning to the landmark crime show after being phased out in 2022. The last viewers saw of her, she had achieved the happiness that fans were rooting for. Though not nearly enough time was spent on it, she finally married Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) in a moment viewers had been waiting for. Though Giddish expressed disappointment that she would have to leave the series at the time, that was ultimately short-lived. Giddish explained that reprising Rollins this time would be a different flavor from previous appearances.

“I don't think she's getting into trouble, but it is different now because she's not a detective in the Special Victims Unit. She's a sergeant now. She knows her stuff and with the same dogged determination that she had for tracking down rapists, it's this global environment that she's got in her head now and how does it affect locally? She has that information and she's giving it to all of the NYPD.”

Now a member of the NYPD Intelligence Bureau, Rollings will bring a new perspective to her old stomping grounds. No longer under the tutelage of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Giddish’s new role will bring something fresh to the team. But more than anything else, fans should be ecstatic to see the fan-favorite again.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Hasn’t Seen the Last of Rollins

As with any returning character, the question remains: For how long? It has been two seasons since Hargitay fought for Giddish to stay, and some may wonder if this episode is just a one-off. Giddish assures viewers this is not the end of her return to the series. Her conversation with Entertainment Weekly detailed what fans can expect from the episode.

“She's not a professor anymore and she joined, like I said, the NYPD Intelligence Bureau. Their whole goal is to detect and disrupt criminal activity through the use of intelligence all throughout the world. Like Rollin says to Benson, 'It's kind of eavesdropping on the whole world.' Playing that aspect is something new for me and I think it's perfect for Rollins.”

Rollins’ new role is a large change in the squad's dynamic. Intelligence differs from the boots-on-the-ground crime solving that Benson and her team do, requiring a different set of skills. Moving the pieces around the SVU board like this is what the seasoned series needs after many devestating episodes in the bag. It is the rare show that lasts more than two decades and throwing familiar characters into unfamiliar territory is a way to keep the series fresh. Viewers can catch Giddish’s return in the upcoming episode, “Divide and Conquer” on NBC Thursdays at 9 pm and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Law & Order: SVU This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Genre Crime Drama Language English Debut Date September 20, 1999 Studio NBC, Wolf Entertainment

