Since 1999 audiences have been tuning in every week to see the detectives of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit solve some of the most heinous crimes one could think of. Across 26 seasons the show has consistently touched on important topics, raised awareness, and given voices to victims. There’s no question why it’s as highly acclaimed as it is. But, as is the case with any long-running show, there are bound to be some lulls. Being a procedural series that mainly sticks to a case-by-case format, SVU doesn’t tend to suffer much aside from a case that leans more on the dull side. But in recent seasons there has seemingly been a disconnect between the very things that give the show its name: the law and the order. We’re still getting plenty of order from the detectives, but the law side is lacking, and the lack of Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is a big reason why.

Is ‘SVU’ Cutting Back On the Law Side Of Things?

SVU has always been primarily about the detectives working for the Special Victims Unit in New York City, but there was equally a large focus on the procedural side of the cases they’d investigate. This took off in Season 2 when the show’s first steady ADA, Alex Cabot (Stephanie March) joined the cast. From then on, every episode became a combination of police and legal procedurals. allowing viewers to see a small piece of the full picture.

But in recent seasons that has sort of dwindled. It’s not gone, of course. The show is still Law and Order, and the Law will never fully go away. But since Benson (Mariska Hargitay) took over as Captain, the show has taken a noticeable shift to focusing more on the police investigation aspect rather than the legal side. It’s understandable, we all love Benson, and we want to see her as much as possible, but it’s still a noticeable change that has taken focus over the past few seasons. It could be because Benson is the heart of the show, and she is now the one running the precinct so there’s understandably more of a focus on her, but I can’t help wondering if Carisi’s time as a detective before ADA also plays into the change.

Carisi Is ‘SVU’s Most Significant ADA

Close

Carisi first joined the series in Season 17 but as a detective. It wasn’t until Season 21 that he became the unit’s ADA. This gives Carisi a perspective none of the show’s previous ADAs have had, which is fascinating, but also could be why the show has been lacking in the law department lately. Carisi is still kicking butt in the courtroom, but the court scenes lack the sort of substance and high-stakes intensity they once had. It’s not his character that’s causing the disconnect. But the fact that he was once a detective could be enough for the show to slowly drift away from the legal side. They’ve done it with Rollins (Kelli Giddish); even after she left SVU she would ultimately end up wrapped in another case. What’s stopping Carisi from stepping back into the shoes of a detective?

Frankly, if that’s what it takes to get more Carisi scenes, I’ll take it. It would honestly be interesting to see Carisi pull double duty. Although, he wouldn’t be able to prosecute his own perps, which could make things complicated. Since the show has been slacking on the law side, maybe it’s time to bring in a new ADA and spice things up a little. With Rollins gone, and the law scenes not all that exciting, Carisi is sort of a character hanging in limbo. A new ADA could not only challenge Carisi in the courtroom but also breathe new life into the law part of the show. It doesn’t need to become a full focus, but I miss the days when the episodes were equally balanced between the law and the order. Carisi is far too interesting and lovable a character to not be utilized enough. So, SVU, please give us more courtroom scenes and give us much more Carisi.

Law and Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

