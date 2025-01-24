The second half of Law & Order: SVU's Season 26 continues next week with episode 11 "Deductible." In the new episode "A young boy seeks help when his sister doesn't come home from work; Benson and Carisi suspect a woman's assault was prearranged by a third party." The episode comes off the heels of "Master Key" where a teenage boy in a group home, wrapped up in a sex trafficking operation run by his CPS worker. The new episode starts with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) explaining how someone (a blonde, Rollins perhaps?) uses women for his own gain, followed by a less than reputable character feeling a woman up, saying she was his "deal sweetener" (yuck). The point is re-upped by Benson explaining at the end of the promo saying to a victim that she was the "signing bonus."

Has 'Law & Order: SVU Been Renewed for Season 27?

The short answer is: no, the long-running Dick Wolf procedural has not been officially renewed for a 27th Season. For longtime fans (or new) of the series, don't fret. The series wasn't officially renewed for its 26th Season until March of last year. There is still plenty of time for NBC to renew the series and the waiting period certainly doesn't spell doom for the show. The series is still going strong, despite the shortened season 25 due to the writer's strike. The series has survived the exit of Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler in Season 12, the COVID-19 Pandemic changing and delaying everything having to do with the production of the series, as well as the recent writer's and actor's strikes. Hargitay continues to be a household name, with her character Captain Olivia Benson putting it into perspective in last week's episode that she's been a cop for more than "30 years" in New York City, longer than some of the most dedicated fans have been alive.

There is also the question of the most recent Law & Order spin-off's return. Law & Order: Organized Crime, led by Meloni as Stabler. Season 5 was renewed, but with a catch. The series would move to Peacock only rather than airing on NBC and then streaming next day on Peacock. Despite that renewal and definitive move, the fifth season of the series has yet to even premiere. And if you're worried that the actors know something you don't, that's not true either. Star Danielle Moné Truitt took to social media to explain that "if you haven't heard, that means I have not heard." Hopefully there will be news of the series premiere long before further renewals come out but time is ticking.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursday nights on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. Stay with Collider for the latest.

