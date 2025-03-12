Fret not, the quick hiatus for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is almost over. After taking off last week, Law & Order: SVU returns this Thursday March 13. Season 26, episode 15 "Undertow" Divides Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) team. In the promo, a woman is accused of sleeping with a teenager. The woman claims that she thought he was of age. As the promo unfolds, it's revealed that the boy possibly drugged her. As the culpability is called into question, the team becomes divided over who the victim is.

The official logline for the episode is as follows:

"A complicated case of sex and drug use divides the squad; Carisi must convince a jury to focus on the law and not the defendant's accusations."

Will There Be a 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27?

There are only five episodes left in Season 26. The show has not been officially renewed for a Season 27, though it is expected to return. It was around this time last year that both the flagship show, Law & Order and SVU, were renewed for their respective new seasons. Fans also received news not long after that the most recent spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime would be renewed for a Season 5, but that the show had moved exclusively to Peacock and would no longer be airing on NBC Network. Organized Crime is slated to return on April 17 with Christopher Meloni returning as Detective Elliot Stabler.

Season 26 of SVU has gone back to its roots of more episode-by-episode drama. The landmark Season 25 saw a stressed out Captain Benson over the course of part of the season searching for a missing girl, Maddie Flynn (Allison Elaine). Maddie's disappearance haunted Olivia until she was able to bring her home, even wearing a bracelet with Maddie's name on it. The bracelet reminded her to not give up hope on bringing Maddie home, and she eventually did. Still to come, fans of the franchise can also look forward to more crossovers, with fans already seeing Tony Goldwyn appearing as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter from the flagship Law & Order and EO shippers: expect to see Hargitay's Captain Benson over on Organized Crime in an episode written by Christopher Meloni himself.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 15 "Undertow" airs this Thursday, March 13. View the promo above. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.