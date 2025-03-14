In the next episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the team is revisiting a case from earlier in the season. In the upcoming Season 26 episode, "Let Me Bring Pardon" the team is made aware the victim from Season 26, Episode 4 "Rorschach", who had been in a coma the entire time, is now pregnant. The news sends shockwaves through the team, as the only way she could've become pregnant was if someone assaulted her while she was in a coma. The suspect pool looks to be the hospital staff, or her boyfriend, Chris Becker (Graham Patrick Martin), at the time, who is now in jail for the original assault that put her in the coma.

The initial episode, "Rorschach" from earlier in the season, follows a travel influencer found gravely injured at a remote campsite. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team works with Agent Harrison Clay (Josh Cooke) to find out just who assaulted Ellie Hughes (Jen Parker Davis). As it would turn out, her boyfriend was the culprit of the initial assault and has since been serving time for the crime.

"Let Me Bring Pardon" Revisits an Even Older Plot from 'Law & Order: SVU'

Though "Let Me Bring Pardon" is expressly linked back to episode 4 of the latest season, the plot bares a striking resemblance to a Law & Order: SVU plot from more than 20 years ago. In Season 4, Episode 8, "Waste", it's found that a woman, in a coma, after being gravely injured in a car crash, is pregnant. So begins the search for the suspect, with, like in this episode, the suspect pool being the boyfriend at the time of the original incident, and the hospital staff. Eventually, in the Season 4 episode, it's found out that the coma patient had been artificially inseminated in order for the fetus to eventually be aborted and used for stem cells to save the other biological parent, a billionaire with a fatal disease enlisting the help of the doctor at the victim's hospital.

While it's unlikely that level of drama will unfold, as the episode has only the same basic premise, the Season 4 episode brought up a delicate situation for (at the time) Detective Benson, when the victim's parents wanted to keep the child. It created complicated feelings Benson herself, being a product of rape. Behind the scenes photos from a future episode this season have revealed Olivia visiting her mother Serena's grave, could this be the episode? Could similar feelings resurface?

Law & Order: SVU's "Let Me Bring Pardon" premieres next Thursday March 20. View the promo above.