The newest season of Law and Order: SVU is starting to settle in, of course, just as it is, the fall finale is upon us. There have been a couple of changes this season, positive ones, namely Kevin Kane, who plays Detective Bruno, being bumped to a series regular. We're also still holding onto longstanding favorites such as Ice-T's Sgt. Tutola and, of course, Captain Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay from Day 1. Given that the show's been on the air for more than a quarter of a century, there's also faces that we've seen for the last decade or so that are still around. That includes Peter Scanavino's Dominic "Sonny" Carisi. But could the upcoming episode be his last?

In a promo for the fall finale "Cornered" Carisi is seen being held at gunpoint multiple times. The logline for the episode is as follows:

Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief; Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety.

We hear Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins on the phone with Benson as well, wondering if her husband is indeed safe. At the end, we see Carisi being removed from the convenience store, then it cuts to Benson, then we hear a gun go off, but we don't see who is shot, making fans worry the shooting victim may very well be our beloved ADA.

This Plot Is Exactly What We Need From Carisi, But Don't Kill Him Off!!!

Collider's Samantha Graves explained that it's time for SVU to put the Law back in Law & Order with how it utilizes Carisi. In the most recent episode of SVU, we see him and Benson helping a would-be offender seek behavioral health treatment instead of waiting around for him to offend (something this show has been guilty of a time or two). Now it seems that Carisi is once again on the offensive: trying to prevent deaths in a hostage situation. The upcoming episode is unique, as it will likely use Carisi's experience as both a detective and a prosecutor in order to resolve the conflict.

When Carisi first joined in Season 17, it was as a detective (and with a god-awful mustache). Eventually, he'd begin to take night classes and eventually transition from police work to prosecuting. Now he works as the latest ADA, following in the footsteps of countless others, most notably, Alex Cabot, Casey Novak, and Rafael Barba. In the most recent season, Carisi has had to juggle fatherhood, his marriage to Rollins, and his caseload as an ADA. After Kelli Giddish left the show as a series regular, the tone has shifted quite a bit. Rollins and Carisi, while they weren't romantically involved until Season 22, their dynamic supported the show, a lot, especially in tandem with the friendship between Rollins and Benson. Though Giddish has returned as a guest star, Scanavino's Carisi is still finding his own footing and maybe, if this episode is not his last, could be a step forward in that direction.

You can catch up on past episodes of Law and Order: SVU on Peacock now. "Cornered" airs this Thursday on NBC. Watch the promo above. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Law & Order: SVU This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Genre Crime Drama Language English Number of Seasons 25 Debut Date September 20, 1999 Studio NBC, Wolf Entertainment

