The world of Law & Order returns January 16. The midseason premieres of both Law & Order Season 24 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 will hit NBC next week. Ahead of that, NBC has released new images ahead of the upcoming ninth episode of Law & Order Season 26. In "First Light." The images feature Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), and more. The logline for the upcoming episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"An abhorrent web of lies and betrayal is uncovered when a woman is confronted with video of a night she can't remember; Carisi struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea."

Carisi Deals With the Aftermath of Being "Cornered"