Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues its impressive run with 26 seasons (and hopefully counting). The series is the longest-running current television series. The Mariska Hargitay-led show, a spin-off from the flagship Dick Wolf show Law & Order, is currently at the tail end of filming for the current season and one star has revealed just how much they have left to film. Long-time series star Ice-T, who plays Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutola, shared a picture on X with the caption:

"Filming the last 2 episodes of this SVU Season 26… Next up. Summer Hiatus and Tour Time! @BodyCountBand and ICE T concerts!"

With that math, the series is slated to have 23 episodes, returning to a full season order after Season 25 was cut short. Next week's episode, "Accomplice Liability" marks episode 17 of the series, so that also means there's another little while of tuning in each Thursday for a new episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Is 'Law & Order: SVU' Renewed For Season 27?

The answer, simply, is "not yet." While both Law and Order as well as SVU were renewed around this time last year, there's not been any official word for more of either police procedural, that doesn't mean news won't come. SVU surpassed a series landmark with 25 seasons last year. Eyes are looking towards the upcoming official crossover between the two shows on April 17. That airs the same day as the Season 5 premiere of the Christopher Meloni-led spin-off Law and Order: Organized Crime. The renewal of Season 5 came down at a different time last year than the flagship and SVU, and it was announced then that the series would be moving exclusively to Peacock. When the crossover between SVU and L&O was announced, fans also found out that the season 5 premiere of Organized Crime would be hitting NBC as well, temporarily bumping Found for the night. Cancelling any of the shows, without at least a farewell, would likely send the internet into a frenzy and not in a good way. A farewell season would have to be a must for each of the Dick Wolf properties.

You can watch past episodes of SVU now on Peacock and catch the next new episode, "Accomplice Liability" on Thursday, April 3.