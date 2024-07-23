The Big Picture Kevin Kane's rise to series regular reflects his growing importance and popularity on Law & Order: SVU.

Kane, known for his Emmy-winning work, has made a lasting impression as Detective Bruno on the show.

The upcoming season of SVU, premiering on October 3, promises more gripping cases and new detective additions.

Law & Order: SVU fans have something to look forward to in the upcoming season as Kevin Kane, who plays Det. Bruno, has been promoted to series regular, as per Deadline. Kane's character has quickly become a fan favorite since his debut in Season 24, and that popularity has been reflected in Kane's rise in the ranks. Det. Bruno first appeared when Olivia Benson's team worked on a case under the jurisdiction of Bronx SVU, where Bruno was stationed. His character then transitioned to Manhattan, joining Benson's team and leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Kane, who has been a recurring cast member, was last seen in Season 25’s Episode 13.

His promotion reflects the character’s growing importance and popularity on the show. While he debuted as Bruno in Season 24, Kane has previously played other minor characters in seasons 9, 13, 17, and 20. Kane is no stranger to television, having earned an Emmy for his work as an executive producer on Inside Amy Schumer. His other TV credits include roles in Life & Beth, FBI: Most Wanted, and Chicago P.D.

In March, Kane shared with TVLine that he believes Mariska Hargitay, the series star, played a significant role in elevating his character's presence on the show. Their connection began when Hargitay directed the Season 20 episode “Mea Culpa,” where Kane guest-starred as the husband of a woman accusing then-ADA Peter Stone of rape. Kane remarked, “That’s where we really bonded,” attributing their strong working relationship to this collaboration. In addition to Kane’s promotion, SVU has also cast Juliana Aidén Martinez as a new detective. Martinez is best known for her role in Netflix’s Emmy Award-nominated Griselda, where she starred opposite Sofia Vergara. Her other notable credits include appearances on 9-1-1, Prodigal Son, The Blacklist, and The Mysteries of Laura.

What's 'Law & Order: SVU' About?

Image via NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit follows the dedicated detectives of the Special Victims Unit as they investigate and prosecute sexually based crimes. Many episodes are inspired by real-life cases, making the show both gripping and relevant. The series was created by Dick Wolf, who serves as an executive producer alongside David Graziano, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment, SVU remains one of television's most enduring crime dramas.

The upcoming season of Law & Order: SVU will premiere on October 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Law & Order: SVU.

Watch on Peacock