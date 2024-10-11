In its 26-season run, Law & Order: SVU has naturally had some turnover. But when Juliana Aidén Martinez joined the cast for the upcoming season, she told The Hollywood Reporter that wouldn’t be the case for her. SVU alum and powerhouse Mariska Hargitay is the most recognizable actor behind the brand, not just for her role as Detective Olivia Benson, but for her charitable works in the real world. She is the only actor with staying power, as fellow original cast member Christopher Meloni has floated in and out over the years. Fan-favorite Kelli Giddish was also famously phased out of the series despite her character’s personal story feeling rushed and unfinished. For Martinez, she thinks that her character will remain part of the family.

“They were very intentional about my casting. I think they wanted to make sure they got someone that could fit in with the cast, and who could be with the cast on a long-term basis and really contribute to the squad.” Martinez was certain about this because the production had her screen test for the role. This occurrence is rare unless the character is here to stay.

“They hadn’t done a screen test for someone in the cast [in a long time],” Martinez continued. “So, they were very intentional about, ‘We want someone to be a part of the squad.’ And I really felt that from day one from them.” She promises interesting things to come for her character in Season 26.

Who Is SVU’s New Character, Kate Silva?

Close

Martinez has recently gained attention for her role in Netflix’s Griselda. Starring Sofia Vergara, the crime biopic follows the Crime Godmother of Miami. Martinez has segued into another crime series, this time as Kate Silva, a former homicide detective. Martinez told The Hollywood Reporter that the character is the daughter of a deputy police commissioner and was highly influenced to join the force by the events of 9/11 in New York.

“She was a homicide detective previously, so she’s very perceptive with people, very smart. She’s detail-oriented, so she kind of has the expertise of being a homicide detective, but then experiencing real-time victims," she said.

SVU is aggressive with shocking episodes and ripped-from-the-headlines storytelling, and Silva is no different. Martinez explained that her character is part of the nepotism conversation currently prevalent in pop culture. As the daughter of a deputy commissioner, she must rise above assumptions about her character. Describing Silva as “fiery,” viewers should expect some friction when she takes the stage in the new season. Fans can catch the new season of SVU every Thursday on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Law & Order: SVU This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Genre Crime Drama Studio NBC, Wolf Entertainment

WATCH ON PEACOCK