It’s about time! Kelli Giddish’s Sergeant Amanda Rollins is back on duty, and fans can finally see her in action in the latest Law & Order: SVU promo. As previously announced, Giddish’s character was scheduled to return in Season 26 of the crime drama show, albeit as a guest star, after exiting as a main cast in the twenty-fourth season and guest starring in Season 25.

The new season of Law & Order: SVU premiered on October 3, 2024, and only two episodes have aired so far. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, “Divide and Conquer,” to premiere on October 17, Giddish will pop back into her new job, which she seems happy with. The episode will also center on a couple's dinner party, which ends with a violent home invasion and assault by masked men. At the same time, Rollins suspects the crime is linked to her Intelligence investigation of an international gang of thieves.

As seen in the teaser below, Rollins cautions, “The crew’s dangerous. Multiple countries want to get these guys.” She can be seen with her partner, Detective Vince Corgan (John Clarence Stewart), joining Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the rest of the squad for the case. Compared to the Rollins of Season 25, who was unemployed after having turned down tenure, she is now more content in the new installment, doing what she loves best.

Kelli Giddish Will “Make A Bunch of Appearances” In ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 26

Over a month ago, it was confirmed that Giddish would return to Law & Order: SVU Season 26, making more than one appearance. Executive producer Julie Martin announced that Amanda Rollins is "definitely coming back to the show," with showrunner David Graziano adding that Giddish will "make a bunch of appearances throughout the season.” Although Martin and Graziano failed to divulge the number of episodes in Season 26 that will feature Giddish, fans can rest assured that there will be a "bouquet of them."

Moreover, the creatives revealed that SVU Season 26 will see Amanda Rollins working with a new intelligence unit that is "very different from the Intelligence Unit anywhere else." She will also be required to travel a lot as part of her job. What’s more? Her marriage with Peter Scanavino's Dominick “Sonny” Carisi is still a bed of roses, and viewers will get to see that along with their kids. According to the series' boss Graziano, "We’ll see Carisi and his daughter get involved in something together that they’ll kind of have to work their way out of."

Law & Order: SVU Season 26, Episode 3 airs on October 17 on NBC. Check out the episode's teaser below and stream previous seasons on Peacock.

