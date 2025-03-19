Shipper rejoice! Because Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, best known for playing the will-they, won't-they Captain Olivia Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order franchise, have just broken the Internet with the latest batch of photos shared on Hargitay's Instagram. The former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars reunited on the set of SVU, though it's not technically confirmed if it's in or out of character. Hargitay shared the pictures, captioning it with a cheeky "Just leaving this here 👯‍♂️" garnering a whopping 175,000 likes and counting in just 4 hours. The pictures feature her and Meloni, linked arm in arm, walking down the streets of New York City, and even stopping to take a selfie. Other SVU cast members fueled the fire, with Ryan Buggle, who plays Olivia's son, Noah, replying to Hargitay's post, "Just go ahead and break the internet today!" Mission accomplished.

The Internet frenzy over the photos comes just a day after the announcement that Law & Order and SVU would be crossing over on April 17. With that news, also came the announcement of the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which Meloni now leads, would be telecast that same day on NBC after the crossover, with the rest of the season airing exclusively on Peacock. It's been a busy couple of days overall for Law & Order, with a new trailer for Organized Crime also releasing this morning.

Could Benson and Stabler Finally Get Together in the 'Law & Order' Franchise?

Captain Olivia Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler have a long history. Paired together as partners for the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, there was also a palatable tension, due to Hargitay and Meloni's magnetic on-screen chemistry. For those first 12 seasons, Elliot was also married with five children, complicating the will-they, won't-they dynamic. Affectionately named EO by fans, there was a 10-year hiatus where the ship didn't see each other. Then in 2021, Elliot returns to SVU in the episode "Return of the Prodigal Son", which served as a backdoor pilot for Organized Crime, which is now entering its fifth season. Over the last four years, the pair have appeared in each other's shows, effectively re-entering each other's lives. They have also finally admitted something is there, but they haven't acted on it. But it's, quite frankly, time.

There was a scrapped kiss in the same scene, in Season 24, that Meloni promises will be "touched on" during the episode of Organized Crime he wrote this season. Could it be touched on and then some? And that's why we're seeing Meloni now on the set of SVU? Despite the move to Peacock, Hargitay had also previously promised "they want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other’s universe. That’s why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we’re excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

