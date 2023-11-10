The long-running and beloved Law & Order franchise is expanding once again, this time with its first-ever Canadian spin-off with Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. When the first episode of Law & Order premiered in 1990, it's unlikely that creator Dick Wolf or anyone else at NBC could have possibly predicted how successful the show would become. Though the main series officially ended its 20-season run in 2010, the show made a triumphant return in 2022 with a hugely successful revival, bringing in characters both from the original show and from across the show's many, many spin-offs.

The abundant amount of spin-offs is really what took Law & Order from a successful crime show into an immortal dynasty that could theoretically go on forever. In addition to the recently revived main series, the ones that are still going on today include the longest-running Law & Order series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the more recent Law & Order: Organized Crime. That's only scratching the surface of Law & Order's prolific spin-off content, as there are also the shorter-lived shows like Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: LA, and Law & Order True Crime, plus the longer-running fan-favorite entry, Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent is the series that is getting something of a revival with Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, bringing the franchise to Canada for the first time. Here, a dedicated team of investigators will uncover and expose high-profile cases of criminal activity in the city of Toronto, bringing some of the country's most powerful criminals to justice. In a way, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is Law & Order's first spin-off...of a spin-off...which is really the only logical next step for a franchise that has gone on for this long. To learn more about the Canadian crime series, and its cast, plot, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

No, although an official date has not yet been set for the upcoming crime series, the Law & Order franchise is expected to come to Canada sometime in 2024, as that is the estimated release window for Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

Where Can You Watch 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'?

Being a Canadian production, the 10-episode Season 1 run of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will be airing on the Canadian television network of Citytv once it finally premieres in 2024. No plans for an international or United States release have been announced at this time, but there's a good chance the show will also become available to watch on NBC as well, considering that it is the home of the Law & Order franchise. Another possibility is that Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will get wider distribution via streaming on NBC's affiliate streaming platform, Peacock.

Does 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' Have a Trailer?

Though production is underway, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent does not currently have a trailer.

Who Stars in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'?

On October 16, 2023, the full main cast of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent was announced, all of whom are Canadian residents. Along with the casting announcements, the names of the characters they'll be portraying were also revealed. This includes Tammy Isbell (Paradise Falls) as Detective Alice Riley, Aden Young (The King Tide) as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff, Kathleen Munroe (Patriot) as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman, Karen Robinson (Schitt's Creek) as Inspector Vivienne Holnees, K.C. Collins (Chucky) as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester, Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters) as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva, and Araya Mengesha (Nobody) as Tech Expert Mark Yohannes.

The cast also includes Karn Kalra (Sex/Life) as Ravi Singh, Yusuk Zine (Thanksgiving) as Hassan Khan, Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale) as Lee Cole, Lovina Yavari (The Boys) as Callie, Nat Patricia Manuel (I Don't Know Who You Are) as Nalini, Matthew MacFadzean (Rabbit Hole) as Leos Marek, Malaika Hennie-Hamadi (The Handmaid's Tale) as Sarah Blayne, Emmanuel Kabongo (Outer Banks) as L.J., and Torren Sylvain (Guidestones) as Dennis Embers.

What Is 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' About?

The official plot synopsis of Law & Order: Criminal Intent reads as follows:

"Follows a squad of elite investigators who investigate corruption and high-level criminality in the Greater Toronto Area."

An overall short, sweet, and vague description, but one fitting a "murder of the week" style series like a Law & Order show.

Who Is Making 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'?

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is being executive produced by Amy Cameron (Many Kills People), Tassie Cameron (Pretty Hard Cases), Holly Dale (FUBAR), Erin Haskett (Motive), and Alex Patrick (Braven). The complete directors/writers list for all ten episodes has not yet been revealed, but at least two episodes will be helmed by Batwoman director Holly Dale.

Other 'Law & Order' Shows You Can Watch Right Now on Streaming

