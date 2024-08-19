The Big Picture Law & Order, created by Dick Wolf, is one of TV's longest-running and most beloved police procedural series, with multiple spin-offs.

Characters like Kevin Bernard, Mike Logan, and Ben Stone had dramatic exits on the show, showcasing their impact on the series.

The show's success lies in its ability to introduce new characters while honoring departing ones with memorable final episodes.

The police procedural has long been a television staple, but none have been as successful and beloved as Law & Order. The series, created by Dick Wolf, is one of the longest-running shows on television, with its stories of police and detectives solving crimes in New York City, often based on real events which were "ripped from the headlines". Its initial run lasted 20 years, from 1990 until 2010, and earned an Emmy Award in 1997. The show was rebooted in 2022 and has spawned multiple spin-offs, all also successful.

With over two decades and hundreds of episodes behind it, plus even more with its many spin-offs, a number of characters have come and gone, for a variety of reasons. Each character has been replaced at least once, resulting in a completely different cast compared to when the show began. While some characters' absences are explained by a line of dialogue, never to be heard from again, others receive proper send-offs, with dramatic final episodes to end their tenure on the show, or to help them transition to another series in the franchise.

10 Kevin Bernard

Season 21, Episode 10, "Black and Blue"

Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) initially worked as a detective for Internal Affairs before being transferred in Season 18 to replace Ed Green (Jesse L. Martin) after he retired, and his work with IA meant it took some time for his new colleagues to warm up to him. He was initially partnered with Cyrus Lupo (Jeremy Sisto). Bernard returned when the series was rebooted for Season 21 and was paired with Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), but it was ultimately his final season. His absence was addressed in the second episode of Season 22.

Bernard was among the fan-favorite detectives of Law & Order, even though his time on the show, especially the reboot, was short-lived. His absence is felt in the reboot, and he deserves more acknowledgment than a line of dialogue. Despite being known for his work in comedies like Black-ish, Anderson’s time on Law & Order proved he has dramatic acting skills, too, and he had previously appeared in the franchise as a temporary replacement for Benson in Season 7 of SVU.

9 Mike Logan

Season 5, Episode 23, "Pride"

Mike Logan (Chris Noth) appeared on Law & Order starting with the show’s pilot episode, and his first two partners were Greevey (George Dzundza) and Cerreta (Paul Sorvino), both of whom were shot. He was then paired with the iconic Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach). Logan was later transferred to Staten Island as punishment for punching a corrupt city councilman who got away with murder. Logan then moved to spin-off Criminal Intent and ultimately retired in 2008, with his final episode being Season 7’s “Last Rites.”

Logan appeared in 148 episodes of Law & Order and was known to be a diligent cop with great instincts whose hunches were often proven to be right, but he could also be hotheaded, something that ultimately got him in trouble and led to him being reassigned. While his reassignment was considered to be the end of his career, at least until he returned to Criminal Intent, his actions in the final episode of the flagship were true to character.

8 Ben Stone

Season 4, Episode 22, "Old Friends"

Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty) worked as the Executive Assistant District Attorney until he resigned at the end of Season 4. He was a Catholic, which informed his approach to the law. In Season 4’s “Old Friends,” a witness was murdered by the Russian mafia despite Stone’s guarantee of safety, leading Stone to resign and be replaced by Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). Stone was later killed in Season 19 of spin-off SVU. His son was Chicago Justice lead prosecutor Peter Stone (Philip Winchester).

Stone is among Law & Order’s most memorable characters, and he had a fairly dramatic exit. The death of a witness was tragic. But the incident also paved the way for McCoy to step in, who would go on to become one of the longest-running characters on the series and among those most closely associated with it. Stone’s character is also notable for his connection to Peter, who is part of the One Chicago universe.

7 Cyrus Lupo

Season 20, Episode 23, "Rubber Room"

Cyrus Lupo was brought in as a Senior Detective in Season 18 to work alongside Green, then was later partnered with Detective Bernard. He left at the end of Season 20, when the series came to an end with “Rubber Room.” Although it later returned for Season 21 with Lupo’s partner, Bernard, Lupo was not a part of it, making “Rubber Room” his final episode. Sisto had previously appeared on the show as a defense attorney.

Lupo’s time on Law & Order was short-lived, but Sisto played the character wonderfully. Despite his flaws and difficult past—he had PTSD and a drinking problem—he was a likable character, and he was great to watch alongside Bernard, as the two had a good rapport. Although Lupo didn’t get a traditional exit storyline, his time on the show did end on a high note, with a compelling episode, and there’s always the possibility he’ll return.

6 Rey Curtis

Season 20, Episode 11, "Fed"

Rey Curtis (Benjamin Bratt) joined the show in 1995 as a replacement for Logan. Curtis worked as a homicide detective alongside Briscoe on Law & Order until 1999, when he retired early to help care for his wife, Deborah (Pat Moya), after she was diagnosed with MS and her condition worsened. He was replaced by Ed Green. Curtis returned years later in “Fed,” along with his three daughters, after Deborah’s death to bury her.

Curtis was a devout Catholic with a by-the-book approach to policing, who sometimes displayed a holier-than-thou attitude, but the difficulties of the job led him to make some bad decisions, especially in his personal life, including cheating on his wife. They were able to make amends and Curtis put his career aside to prioritize her, proving his commitment to her and his family. Ultimately, though, their story came to a sad ending.

5 Lieutenant Anita Van Buren

Season 20, Episode 23, "Rubber Room"

Anita Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson) joined Law & Order as Donald Cragen’s (Dann Florek) replacement, a position she filled for nearly 20 years. In later episodes, she battled cervical cancer, which she tried to keep from her colleagues. Her final episode was the Season 20 finale “Rubber Room,” in which she received a call from her doctor and had a positive reaction to what she was told, implying she received good news. She was replaced by Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) in the reboot.

Van Buren was among the characters who had been with the series the longest. She appeared in an impressive 390 episodes, and was also a fan favorite. She was responsible for overseeing the show’s iconic detectives and was known for her tough attitude. Although she didn’t get a true exit storyline, even though she deserved one, her final episode ended on a promising note and left open the possibility for her return in the reboot.

4 Donald Cragen

Season 15, Episode 11, "Amaro's One-Eighty"

Donald Cragen appeared on Law & Order from the very beginning as the homicide captain. He was transferred to Anti-Corruption Task Force in 1993 and appeared again in the Season 5 episode “Bad Faith,” then became captain on spin-off SVU. He stayed on the spin-off for 15 before retiring in 2014 after an Internal Affairs investigation involving Amaro’s (Danny Pino) shooting of a suspect. Cragen appointed Benson (Mariska Hargitay) as his successor and later made guest appearances on Organized Crime.

It’s hard to imagine the Law & Order franchise without Cragen, he was one of the most memorable characters, especially in his time on SVU, where he served as a mentor for Benson and Stabler. His final episode was a dramatic one due to the IA investigation, but the scene in which he announced his retirement was moving and heartfelt, plus it set the stage for Benson to further her own career.

3 Lennie Briscoe

Season 14, Episode 24, "C.O.D."

Lennie Briscoe joined Law & Order in Season 3. At the start of his tenure, he had been divorced twice and was estranged from his two daughters, although he eventually made amends with one of them. He retired in Season 14 in 2004 and died a few years later. He was written off as a result of Jerry Orbach’s death. He also spent three years working in the Anti-Crime Unit. He appeared in a total of 282 episodes across the franchise.

Briscoe is still practically synonymous with the Law & Order franchise, even though he first joined the show in Season 3, he was an iconic character still remembered as a quintessential part of the show. He appeared in three of the franchise’s spin-offs, and his 12 seasons on the show made him one of the longest-running characters on the show and the longest-serving detective. He was known for his sarcasm and deadpan delivery.

2 Ed Green

Season 18, Episode 14, "Burn Card"

Detective Ed Green joined Law & Order in Season 10 as a replacement for Detective Rey Curtis. He worked as Briscoe’s partner until Briscoe retired in 2004 and was known for his aggressive policing style. Green’s final episode was “Burn Card,” which explored his troubled past after he shot a murder suspect. The investigation revealed Green once owed the suspect money, leading the DA to pursue homicide charges.

A number of things can factor into an actor’s decision of whether-or-not to leave a show, and sometimes, character exits are subtle, with an absence addressed by a simple line of dialogue. But in Green’s case, he received a dramatic sendoff, with a compelling plot ending with his resignation. He was one of the series’ most iconic characters and deserved a proper exit after nine seasons on the show.

1 Jack McCoy

Season 23, Episode 5, "Last Dance"

Jack McCoy first joined Law & Order in 1994, after Adam Schiff appointed him as the successor to Ben Stone. He had previously worked for three female ADAs and had relationships with all of them. In “Last Dance,” his final episode, a woman was found murdered in Central Park, and the investigation led to the questioning of the mayor’s son, despite the mayor’s threats to McCoy. Knowing the mayor would ensure McCoy would not be reelected, he opted to step down.

McCoy was a staple of Law & Order. Although he wasn’t with the show from the very beginning, he was on it for the bulk of its run, including the reboot, from 2022 until 2024, for an impressive total of over 400 episodes. He was known to be a hard worker determined to get justice for victims and their families and chose to step down, so the governor could appoint “someone with integrity,” as McCoy put it, in the midst of the mayor’s meddling.

