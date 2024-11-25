Law & Order: Organized Crime has lost yet another showrunner. John Shiban, who had been tapped to helm the fourth season of the NBC spin-off series after the WGA strike, is now the fifth showrunner to depart the series since it began development. Currently, nobody has been named to take his place when Season 5 picks up on Peacock, though the series will welcome back original helmer Matt Olmstead as an executive producer to help with the remaining scripts. Production was briefly paused as sources say Shiban stepped down last month, but now cameras are rolling again. According to Deadline, production is about halfway through its 10-episode order and most of the scripts are complete.

Although Organized Crime only just premiered back in 2021, it has a long and fraught history regarding the people in charge. Olmstead stepped down from his duties before production ever began on the first season of the series, paving the way for Ilene Chaiken to step in and get a credit as co-creator alongside Olmstead and Dick Wolf. Her stint as showrunner only lasted a season, though she remained on board as an executive producer in Season 2. From there, Barry O’Brien and Sean Jablonski each enjoyed runs at the helm until Shiban, who had previous experience producing Ozark, Breaking Bad, and The X-Files, stepped into the role. It's unclear why he decided to leave, but he did have the honor of ushering the series through its final season on NBC before becoming a streaming exclusive.

The newest spin-off in Wolf's ever-expanding Law & Order universe, Organized Crime stands out somewhat from its peers by taking on a darker tone and a more serialized format instead of the typical police procedural formula. In the series, Meloni's detective Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD following his wife's murder to become a member of the Organized Crime Task Force. Together with his new team, including his new partner and supervisor Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), he seeks out the most vicious members of the criminal underworld to bring them in front of a court of law. The series has constantly explored the relationship between the most sinister organizations and the law with lengthier, deeper storylines better fitting the premise at hand.

What's In Store for 'Organized Crime' Season 5?

Image via NBC

Season 5's move to Peacock has nothing to do with the series' popularity so far. The Law & Order franchise is as much a juggernaut of broadcast television as ever, but Organized Crime's strongest returns were on streaming. Therefore, it made sense for NBC to make it exclusive to its platform where roughly 80% of its viewership was already coming from. Its first run in its new home still has plenty to look forward to, as one of the episodes for the upcoming season has been written by Meloni. The series is also eyeing another crossover with Stabler's old team at Law & Order: SVU with hopes of finally paying off the will-they-won't-they romance with series icon Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 as it works toward a 2025 release. In the meantime, all episodes from the previous four seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

