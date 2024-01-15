As the most recent spin-off to Dick Wolf's long-running Law & Order franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime has already managed to cement itself within the universe despite having only three seasons to date. Starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, a character reprised from Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime finds its unique selling point by dealing with single arc storylines that resolve over several episodes, much like normal televisual drama and unlike many other shows in Dick Wolf's back catalog, although the show's most recent seasons did slightly depart from this formula.

After it was announced in April 2023 that the show would be renewed for a fourth outing, the countdown was officially on and, despite some setbacks caused by last year's summer of strikes, the official release date is now right around the corner. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 so far.

When Is Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Coming Out?

Season 4 of Organized Crime officially launches on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST. This date in fact sees the return of Law & Order Thursdays in all of its crime-fighting glory, with both Law & Order Season 23 and Law & Order: SVU Season 25 premiering on the same night. The evening entertainment kicks off at 8/7 EST.

Where Can You Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4?

Just like the previous three outings, Organized Crime will be exclusively available on NBC. The day after the aforementioned release date, episodes will be available to stream via Peacock, with the current three seasons of the show ready to watch right now.

Is There A Trailer For Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4?

There isn't an official trailer yet, but available to watch above is the official teaser for the upcoming season of Organized Crime, which was released on January 10. Alongside sneak peeks at the two other returning Law & Order shows, the teaser really is just that, with quick flashes of Elliot Stabler and the rest of the Organized Crime team just enough to create a palpable excitement. Although there is no concrete plot information revealed in the teaser, it does look like Stabler will be once again working undercover, with the usual high-octane action met by, what might just be, some of the most explosive set pieces the spin-off has ever seen.

Who Is Starring in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4?

Of course, Organized Crime wouldn't be the success it is without Christopher Meloni's (Harley Quinn) captivating portrayal of Elliot Stabler. His return to Season 4 is a necessity for the show's success as the name best associated with the spin-off. Speaking to Nerds of Color about why he loves the series, Meloni said:

"I like the serialized nature of the storytelling. It gives us a little more operating room to dig into relationships and dig into the story, it’s as simple as that. I just really enjoy living that kind of storytelling. It’s great to wake up every day and have a challenge because it is. You’re going there to fix things, it’s a rare day where you’re like, 'Oh, the scene is perfect. Everything’s perfect.' You’re always just fixing, tinkering, and that’s it. So that takes all your energy, and that’s interesting. But the crew, and I feel it’s reciprocated, it really is just a great atmosphere to go, and try and create in with these people. Then you get to work with the people and you get the great guest stars."

Expected to return alongside Stabler are the likes of Danielle Moné Truitt (Rebel) as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Brent Antonello (S.W.A.T) as Jamie Whelan, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Slootmaekers, and Rick Gonzalez (Mr. Robot) as Bobby Reyes. Season 4 won't simply see the return of fan-favorite faces, however, with new names set to also join the cast. Star of Breaking Bad and Total Recall Dean Norris will be a welcome addition to the ensemble as he portrays Stabler's older brother, Randall. Stabler's younger brother Joe Jr will also be joining the cast of characters.

According to Deadline, Randall left the family at a young age to now become a successful real taste developer. Nonetheless, he and Elliot continue to harbor animosity due to an event involving his father. Conversely, Joe Jr. served in the army for approximately 15 years until inadvertently being released. He began working as a wine merchant after leaving the army, which caused him to experience some trepidation and feel ashamed when he had to come face to face with Elliot.

What Is Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 About?

Although exact details regarding Season 4's narrative are still unknown, we do know that the single series arc will continue into Season 4, and, with Season 1 dealing with the murder of Stabler's wife, Season 2 with notorious criminal families, and the most recent season focusing heavily on a sex trafficking storyline, Season 4 will likely see the continuation of the upward trajectory in the plot thread's severity. We also know that, due to the introduction of Stabler's brothers, the Detective's domestic life will be analyzed in more detail than ever before, and perhaps our protagonist will struggle to stop his familial issues from spilling into his professional life. Finally, we know that Season 4 will see the return of the crossover episode/s as Elliot Stabler and co-team up with the cast of Law & Order and SVU in a special event that saw great success in previous outings. Here's hoping that Season 4 will help Organized Crime continue to find its footing, with some suggesting the show doesn't quite know what it wants to be yet.

Who Is Behind Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4?

With Dick Wolf at the helm as executive producer once again, Season 4 will likely bring back some familiar behind-the-scenes names to continue to make the show a success. This could include the likes of director John Polson, co-creators and writers Ilene Chaiken and Matt Olmstead, and executive producers Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, and Fred Berner.

How Many Episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Will There Be?

Season 4 will consist of just 13 episodes, as opposed to Season 3's 22. Although there is no confirmed reason for this, it is likely the strikes of 2023 will have had some impact on the decision. Only the first two episodes of Season 4 currently have any information, with Episode 1 titled "Memory Line" exploring the changes in Stabler's family life after a particularly grueling undercover mission, and Episode 2 titled "Deliver Us From Evil" promising an explosive plot with a massive bombing and subsequent conspiracy.