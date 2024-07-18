The Big Picture The Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, is transitioning from NBC to Peacock for the fifth season.

Changing networks has benefits for Organized Crime, with shorter seasons to cut out the drawn-out story arcs.

Peacock will also allow for darker and grittier content to set Organized Crime apart from other series in the universe, potentially helping Organized Crime succeed on streaming.

The Law & Order universe has had mixed success when it comes to spinoffs. But so far, it’s looking like Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to be just fine. The latest NBC crime drama by Dick Wolf made its series debut back in 2021. Since then, the show, headlined by Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni, has been well-received by Law & Order fans. So far, the show has already run for four seasons and has been picked up for Season 5. However, instead of premiering once again on NBC, Organized Crime will be making its way to Peacock. Such a move to streaming seems perfect for a series that dedicates each episode to exploring New York’s mysterious dark underbelly.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Release Date April 1, 2021 Cast Christopher Meloni , Tamara Taylor , Dylan McDermott , Rick Gonzalez Main Genre Crime Franchise Law & Order

Detective Stabler Is in the Spotlight Again in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

In Organized Crime, Stabler is back on the job years after he retired from the force and left SVU after 12 seasons (Meloni reportedly departed the series due to a contract dispute). This time, however, he’s no longer partnered with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Instead, Stabler is a member of another NYPD team, the Organized Crime Control Bureau, which he joined after his wife, Kathy (Isabel Gillies), was murdered by a crime organization. Together, Stabler and his team go after some of the most violent criminals in the city, including mob bosses and gang members.

As with all Law & Order shows, Organized Crime features formidable characters other than Meloni’s Detective Stabler. For starters, there’s Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), the team leader and Stabler’s partner in the field. Then, there’s Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), who is known for his undercover skills, and Detective Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger), who is a hacker-turned-cop. In the past, Stabler also went on the field with Detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello), but sadly, he died at the end of Season 3. Meanwhile, back in Season 1, a detective named Diego Morales (Michael Rivera) was also on the team, but the character was killed off during the finale episode.

The ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Hasn’t Had the Best Network Ratings

With Meloni returning and Hargitay making guest appearances, expectations were high for Organized Crime from the beginning. Things were looking good when the show premiered following an SVU lead-in in September 2021. While 8.03 million watched SVU, 7.86 million viewers also watched Organized Crime. Unfortunately, the new spinoff couldn’t sustain this. Episode 2 would only bring in 4.8 million viewers, and that number goes down further to 4.4 million for Episode 3. In the end, Organized Crime’s eight-episode Season 1 averaged 4.8 million viewers.

Despite this, the show got full 22-episode orders for Seasons 2 and 3. Unfortunately, the ratings decline continued. In Season 2, Organized Crime averaged a rather disappointing 3.4 million. The show also had a similar average for Season 3. Meanwhile, Season 4 also took a major hit partly due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. In the end, Organized Crime only ran with 13 episodes, which averaged 3.3 million viewers.

What Does the Peacock Move Mean for ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?

As Organized Crime makes its way to Peacock, there is reason to believe that the Wolf-produced crime drama will have its best season yet. Sure, the show is about to have a shorter season as the episode order had been reduced to ten from 13 in Season 4. And while that number may seem small for network television, ten episodes is typical for shows on streaming platforms, whether it’s Peacock or the competition.At the same time, having to do a shorter number of episodes may just work better for Organized Crime. This way, the series can do away with drawn-out story arcs that have been an issue for Organized Crime in the past. For instance, Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley ended up being the show’s notorious big bad for Seasons 1 and 2. His complicated relationship with his ex-wife and fellow murderer, Angela (Tamara Taylor), also plays out across the two seasons. Their story eventually wraps up midway through Season 2 when Angela drives the car they were riding off a cliff. Meanwhile, in Season 3, the Silas crime family takes the place of the Wheatleys with patriarch Robert Silas (John Doman) and his son, Teddy (Gus Halper), making life challenging for Stabler for several episodes before getting imprisoned.

From the beginning, Organized Crime has favored serialized storytelling, which allows them to introduce several multifaceted characters that interact with the main stars throughout several episodes. It’s also a great way to gradually build the story toward a satisfying payoff, such as when Stabler finally captures Richard after the notorious crime boss orders the murders of several people, including Stabler’s wife. That said, this method has some pitfalls, as the show’s ratings have proved. In the 22-episode Season 2, ratings dipped several times. The viewership started at 4.18 million during the premiere episode and dropped to 2.978 million for episode 17. A similar thing also happened in Season 3, which also ran with 22 episodes. Throughout the run, viewership went all the way down to 2.878 million, compared to 4.966 million when the season premiered in September 2022.

Meanwhile, with Organized Crime headed to streaming, the show may also have a better chance of standing out from the rest of the shows in the Law & Order universe. Of course, it’s always nice to see Olivia help out in cases when she makes her way to Organized Crime. And it’s also been great to see some stars from the flagship make guest appearances in this spinoff. But at some point, it just gets to be too much. For instance, during the premiere episode of Season 3, which involves a young Ukrainian woman getting shot and killed after running for her life, Stabler and the rest of the Organized Crime Control Bureau only show up halfway through the episode. By the time viewers see Stabler, a coroner has already examined the victim, and a suspect has already been questioned. It was almost like Stabler and the gang were guests at their own show because Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) from the flagship series was the man of the hour. Perhaps, away from network TV and its siblings, Organized Crime can be the successful standalone spinoff that it should be (although fans will always be happy to see Olivia).

At the same time, without the restrictions of network television, Organized Crime may just be able to explore even darker and grittier storylines. This is a real possibility, given that the show deals with mobs, drug syndicates, and other crime organizations. Hence, it wouldn’t really be surprising for Season 5 to feature more onscreen violence and gore. However, whether fans would embrace an edgier Organized Crime remains to be seen.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

