Camryn Manheim will be joining NBC's Law & Order revival. According to Variety, Manheim has been cast as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, a new character to the franchise. Dixon will be taking over for Lieutenant Anita Van Buren, who was played by S. Epatha Merkerson in the original series.

Merkerson was unable to join the revival due to her commitment to playing Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med, which also airs on NBC. Manheim's previous acting works include playing Ellenor Frutt in The Practice (which ran on ABC from 1997-2004) and Delia Banks in Ghost Whisperer (which ran on CBS from 2005-2010). She also played Gladys Presley in the 2005 CBS limited series Elvis. Manheim has also appeared in Stumptown (playing Mary Cosgrove), Criminal Minds (playing Carla Hines), How I Met Your Mother (playing Ellen Pierce), and Two and a Half Men (playing Daisy Ray).

Manheim will be joining Jeffrey Donovan and Hugh Dancy as new cast members for the Law & Order revival. Donovan will be playing an NYPD detective, while Dancy will play an assistant district attorney. It was recently announced that Anthony Anderson will return for the revival as Kevin Bernard, who was previously introduced in the eighteenth season of the original series.

The original version of Law & Order premiered in 1990. It was created by Dick Wolf and launched a franchise of spin-offs including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The original series was canceled in 2010. "I never give up on things I believe in. It took a long time, but the journey was worth it," Wolf previously said about reviving the original series. "This will be Season 21, so it's the same Law & Order everyone knows from the first 20 years. So there's really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories."

Law & Order's 21st season will premiere on February 24, 2022 on NBC. In the meantime, fans can stream the 20 seasons of the original series on Peacock.

