For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.

Brooks, best known for his run as Jimmy Olsen/Guardian in Supergirl, will play a detective in Season 22, which is set to kick off this fall as part of a three-hour block alongside Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The flagship show returned to the network last year after more than a decade off the air and saw Anderson reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard to help it re-establish its place in the market.

The 41-year-old Brooks appeared in more than 90 episodes of Supergirl before departing the show in 2019, though he did show back up for the series finale last year. His other credits include Jax in the 2021 Mortal Kombat film and a recurring role in Desperate Housewives.

Some Law & Order superfans might also remember him from a memorable turn as Prince Miller in a 2011 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in which he played a professional basketball player who had been abused as a teenager. It's nothing new for the franchise to re-use actors that appeared in a much earlier episode, introducing them as entirely new characters.

For Anderson, it always did appear as though he would exit after just one season, though another key cast member who had a similar one-year deal has re-upped. Sam Waterston will be returning for Season 22, playing Jack McCoy. Anderson's Bernard character, however, did not appear to be written out of the show at the end of last season, leaving fans to wonder if he will make a final appearance, or disappear with some sort of quick explanation at the beginning of the fall run.

The return of Law & Order has certainly not been reborn without issue. No episode from the latest season rates above a 7.1/10 with fans on IMDB, and critics agree, with Nina Metz of the Chicago Tribune calling it a "sad simulacrum of what it once was." For the upcoming season, Brooks will join the cast of Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi in trying to change those hearts and minds.

Final details on the release schedule have not yet been announced.