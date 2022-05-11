Can we get a dun-dun? It looks like NBC's long-running crime and legal drama Law & Order is returning for Season 22. Law & Order originally aired on NBC in 1990 and ran for twenty seasons before being canceled in 2010. However, the series was picked back up for its twenty-first season in 2021.

The series, which has inspired several successful spin-offs, such as Law & Order: SVU, follows crimes from their investigation to trial, balancing both the detectives who seek to solve crimes and the lawyers who prosecute them. The series blends an episodic structure with longer-running plot lines that are carried by the main characters of the series. Dick Wolf serves as a creator on both the original and revived iteration of the series.

Season 21 of the series premiered in February 2022, after more than ten years on hiatus. Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson took the lead roles in the series, playing D.A. Jack McCoy and Dt. Kevin Bernard, respectively. The series joined NBC's lineup as a mid-season replacement.

“The iconic ‘Law & Order’ brand has long been synonymous with NBC, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. She continued by saying,“[i]t’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

“Dreams do come true,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

The revival of Law & Order has proven to be successful in its return, ranking number one on Thursday nights in the 18-49 demographic, along with the rest of the Law & Order line-up. The premiere of Season 21 has had nearly 13 million total viewers through both live and streaming views. Along with Waterston and Anderson, the series also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

There is currently no release date for Law & Order Season 22.

