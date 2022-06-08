After a series return with Season 21, NBC's Law & Order will return once again for Season 22 with Sam Waterston expected to come back as series regular District Attorney Jack McCoy. The announcement comes hot off of the renewal for a brand-new season. According to Deadline, Waterston signed another one-year deal for the next season after a series return as District Attorney Jack McCoy for Season 21 of NBC's Law & Order. While series regular Waterston is expected to come back to the series, however, costar Anthony Anderson will not be returning for the next season of the series.

Law & Order first debuted in 1990 on NBC and ran for 20 straight years until it was canceled in 2010 during Season 20. Despite its cancelation, the crime drama was proven to be very popular, becoming a franchise with spinoffs and crossovers of other popular shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, just to name a few. However, fans of the original series rejoiced with the announcement of its return to television after a 12-year hiatus. Law & Order's new season began airing earlier this year.

Waterston began playing the role of District Attorney Jack McCoy on Law & Order in 1994 and remained with the procedural drama until 2010. Though he stepped away from the New York criminal justice system, he was not absent from television screens, playing a lead role in Netflix's long-running comedy Grace and Frankie before returning to Law & Order last year.

While the initial Law & Order series ended in 2010, the popularity of characters, such as Jack McCoy, never died down with them making occasional appearances in other shows in the franchise such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law and Order: Trial by Jury. The series made a return in 2022 with Season 21 bringing back characters alongside McCoy such as Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and introducing new characters such as Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim), and Detective Dani Vertiz (Shayvawn Webster). The new season also saw a crossover with Special Victims Unit with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) making a guest appearance in the season finale.

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment Universal Television and currently stars Anderson, Donovan, Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Webster, and Waterston.

There is currently no air date for Law & Order Season 22.