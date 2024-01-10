The Big Picture Actor Reid Scott joins Law & Order as Detective Vincent Riley in its 23rd season premiere on January 18, 2024.

Law & Order has a history of cast changes, and viewers can discover how Detective Frank Cosgrove's absence is explained.

Reid Scott is known for his roles in Veep, Why Women Kill, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and will also appear in The Idea of You.

Law & Order's newest cop is on the beat. A new image showcases Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, the newest addition to the venerable procedural franchise. TVLine has the first look at the new cast member of the long-running series, whose 23rd season will premiere this month. Scott will play Detective Vincent Riley, a newcomer to the precinct who was personally recruited by Lt. Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) to partner with Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks).

Scott joins the show after the unexpected departure of Jeffrey Donovan's Detective Frank Cosgrove, who was part of the series' initial cast when it was relaunched with its 21st season in 2022 after a twelve-year hiatus. Donovan was dismissed from the show last year, and it remains to be seen how Cosgrove's absence will be explained in the series. Past Law & Order regulars have been written off via retirement, injury, and even death; viewers can find out for themselves when Law & Order premieres its strike-shortened 23rd season on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Who Is Reid Scott?

Close

Actor Reid Scott had several small television roles before landing a lead role on the ABC sitcom It's All Relative; however, it was cancelled after a single season. Scott had more success with his next show, My Boys, which ran for four seasons on TBS. He truly broke out with his role as ruthless communications director Dan Egan on HBO's Veep. He subsequently starred in the Marc Cherry anthology series Why Women Kill, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and lent his voice to the animated series Turbo FAST, the latter of which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination. On film, he is probably best known for his role as Michelle Williams' extremely understanding fiancé Dan Lewis in Venom and its sequel, Let There Be Carnage. Apart from Law & Order, he can next be seen in the Anne Hathaway/Nicholas Galitzine rom-com The Idea of You.

Law & Order has dealt with a number of cast changes over its lengthy run on NBC. After premiering in 1990, its initial cast only remained intact for a single season, as George Dzundza found he did not enjoy the experience of working on a weekly procedural; his character, Max Greevey, was killed off in the show's second-season premiere. His replacement, Paul Sorvino, likewise left the show after a single season, although the show found a more stable replacement in the form of Jerry Orbach's Lennie Briscoe, who would go on to become one of the show's most beloved and long-running characters.

Law & Order will introduce Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley in its Season 23 premiere on January 18, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Law and Order A murder (usually adapted from current events), is tracked from two separate vantage points. The first half of the show follows an investigation of a crime by the police, the second half follows the prosecution of the same crime in court. Release Date September 13, 1990 Creator Dick Wolf, Rick Eid Cast Michael Pressman , Sam Waterston , Jean de Segonzac , Jesse L. Martin Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Drama , Mystery Rating TV-14 Seasons 23

Watch on Peacock