Season 24 of Law & Order keeps expanding its cast list with more guest stars, the latest being Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe. Metcalfe will star as a police officer named DeLuca in the procedural, but more details about his character are yet to be revealed. Besides the California-born actor, the most recent guest star added to the series is Shameless’ Justin Chatwin, who starred as Price’s (Hugh Dancy) charming brother in “The Hardest Thing” episode that aired on January 30.

News of Metcalfe’s role in Law & Order comes via two Instagram posts: one from Reid Scott, who stars as Detective Vincent Riley, and another from the latest guest star. Scott shared a photo of himself with Metcalfe on the set. “Freezing Feb but having fun,” he wrote in the caption. “Another day on the job in NYC.” Metcalfe’s post, on the other hand, gives details about his upcoming episode as the caption reads:

“That’s a wrap on Season 24, Episode 17 of @nbclawandorder What an incredible experience! So grateful for the opportunity Jonathan Strauss casting, @wolfentertainment and @nbcuniversal. Special thanks to @mrreidscott & @thecarlosbernard for making me feel so welcomed and supported.”

In addition to the heartfelt caption, Metcalfe shared photos of himself in costume —wearing a cop uniform and with Scott and Maura Tierney, who joined this season of Law & Order as Lieutenant Jessica Brady. This exciting gig marks one of Metcalfe’s most notable since his involvement in Desperate Housewives. In October 2004, he starred in the ABC comedy-drama series as teen gardener John Rowland, who was involved in an affair with married housewife Eva Longoria’s character, Gabrielle Solis.

