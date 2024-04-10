The Big Picture Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Elliot Stabler as he tackles organized crime syndicates in a serialized format, departing from the usual procedural style.

Stabler's personal struggles, including grief and strained relationships, add depth to the show's exploration of the criminal underworld's complexities.

The series intertwines crime procedural drama with character-driven storylines, offering a deeper look into the battles faced by its characters.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is coming to the end of its fourth season on NBC and Collider is delighted to bring our readers the opportunity to see an exclusive sneak peek of tomorrow night's episode, entitled "Semper Fi". The clip sees Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler receive a drop of what he describes as "black tar heroin" which has been sourced from Afghanistan, so he and Danielle Moné Truitt's Sergeant Bell get to work on tracking it down. The full synopsis is found below:

Stabler leans into his military network to search for the source of a Middle Eastern heroin pipeline making its way to the U.S. Joe Jr. takes drastic action when his brothers try to stage an intervention. Reyes returns to the squad.

What is 'Organized Crime' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is part of the Law & Order franchise, created by Dick Wolf. The series, which premiered on NBC in April 2021, marks the return of Elliot Stabler (played by Meloni), a character who was previously a mainstay on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) for its first twelve seasons. Stabler returns to the New York Police Department after a personal tragedy — the murder of his wife — motivates him to join a new task force dedicated to taking down organized crime syndicates.

The show diverges from the traditional Law & Order format by focusing more on serial storytelling across episodes, rather than the franchise's usual procedural format where cases are typically resolved by the end of each episode. Law & Order: Organized Crime delves into the complexities of the criminal underworld, exploring the intricate relationships between criminal organisations and the legal and illegal actions they undertake to maintain power and control.

Stabler's character also faces personal challenges, dealing with grief and the ramifications of his abrupt departure from SVU years earlier, including the strained relationship with his former partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who makes guest appearances on the show, further connecting it to the wider Law & Order universe.

Law & Order: Organized Crime combines elements of crime procedural drama with ongoing character-driven storylines, offering viewers a deeper look into the lives of its characters and the difficult battles they face both inside and outside the courtroom and the police department.

Law & Order: Organized Crime currently airs on Thursday evenings at 10PM ET/PT on NBC. Stay tuned to Collider for more news.