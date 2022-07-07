A new three-way crossover involving the revived Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to launch the trio’s respective new season on 22 September, TVLine reports. While there have been many crossovers in the Law & Order universe there hasn’t been one involving these three shows.

Previously, out of the three only SVU has been in a three-way relationship with Dick Wolf’s One Chicago mainstays Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. The report further states that while the crossover event is set to launch the new seasons of all three series, scheduling issues could push it further into fall. The buzz about a possible crossover started making rounds in May when OG series’ showrunner Rick Eid told Entertainment Tonight

There’s been some talk about a three-show crossover for next season. Whether it’s the first, second or third episode, I’m not sure.

Law & Order, the original series first premiered in 1990, and ran for 20 seasons before its cancelation in 2010. The series set in New York City often takes inspiration from real cases that recently made headlines, however, the motive of the crime and the perpetrator may be different. The series’ long-running success contributed to six spin-offs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: Los Angeles, Law & Order True Crime, and Law & Order: Organized Crime and also a TV Film, Exiled: A Law & Order Movie. Often to differentiate the original series from the rest the makers refer to it as ‘mothership.’

In November 2021, the original series was revived, 12 years after airing Season 20. Shortly after wrapping up its revival Season 21, franchise vet Anthony Anderson’s departure was announced. He played Detective Kevin Bernard since the original run of the series and had a one-year deal to reprise the character to support show creator Dick Wolf in reviving the mothership.

Taking his spot will be Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks, who is joining the ensemble as a new detective. He’ll star alongside Law & Order’s longest-running cast member Sam Waterston as well as Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble), and Camryn Manheim (The Practice).

Wolf is undeniably equipped to navigate the three-sow crossover within the universe. In the past, he has staged various three-way crossovers with his One Chicago triad. He also made a one-night crossover across his three FBI shows on CBS last fall to help launch FBI: International.

There is currently no release date for the crossover event.