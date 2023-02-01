Back in 1999, the world was introduced to Law & Order: SVU and its two primary detectives Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay.) The partners have had palpable chemistry since day one, and it’s only grown stronger as both the actors and the characters got to know each other more. Fans quickly latched onto the pair and have been rooting for them to take the leap and become a romantic couple. After all, they’re basically perfect for each other in every sense of the word and understand each other in ways no one else does — it seems like a no-brainer. Unfortunately for fans, this slow burn is more of an eternal flame at this point.

We're Tired of Will They/Won’t They?

The whole charm behind Benson and Stabler is how much they trust one another and how easily they do so. These are two people who have been through a lot and seen a lot, their job is dealing with heavy cases on the daily, and it naturally takes an emotional toll on them at times. But they can always rely on one another and lean on each other for support which always makes for a beautifully done moment between the two.

They grew close quickly, a feat that felt especially poignant when Olivia opened up about her childhood, and we found out why she’s so guarded at times. The fact that she's able to lean so heavily on Elliot and let him be that comfort for her is a huge deal, so naturally, the desire to see them turn that trust and comfortability into romance as well is strong. And given how many little moments can be picked throughout the series run, it seems that the writers agree — or perhaps they really like to tease.

Until recently, and I mean really recent, like within the last two seasons recent, there haven’t been any outright obvious romantic moments between the two — or even anything that heavily alluded to a possibility. But that’s the beauty of Benson and Stabler and the relationship they do have, they have so much love for each other, even if it isn’t canonically romantic, that even brief glances and body language paint a big picture. So while there haven’t been any big proclamations of love or heat-of-the-moment kisses, there have been plenty of little moments that easily fill in the audience on the bubbling potential the two secretly harbor.

It always seemed like there was a chance for the two just around the corner so when Stabler left the series in Season 12, it seemed like an endgame for the pair was less than likely. Sure there were mentions of him, and we did see a very angry and broken-down Olivia as she carried on without him as her partner which just proved how much they had grown to care for one another over the years. But while the show spent twelve seasons dangling potential romance just over the audience’s heads, Elliot’s departure was the first time it felt like there was truly no hope. Even while Elliot was married, or when Olivia was seeing someone, there was still that pull to one another that was undeniable, so to have the tie be completely cut and shut away for ten years was gut-wrenching.

But flash forward ten years and Elliot makes his re-appearance, reigniting the spark of possibility that he and Olivia would finally get their long overdue happy ever after. But even though it’s been hinted at and teased plenty, with even some of the promotional videos hinting at romantic moments between the pair, fans are still being left on the edge of their seat.

It’s Time For The Show To Make a Decision About Benson and Stabler

The internet went abuzz when the promo for Season 24, Episode 12 dropped. It showed Benson and Stabler in an embrace that looked far more than friendly, and the pair of them leaning into one another as if they were going to kiss. And it's not just the fans who thought that, the writers and show account took to teasing it, only stoking the embers of a long burning pair. Finally, after twenty-four long years, Benson and Stabler were going to kiss! Only, they didn’t, and fans were once again left baited and disappointed.

In fact, the scene in the promo didn’t even make the final cut of the episode, which only added more fuel to the rage of fans who finally thought this was the moment they had been waiting for. Sure, we saw a more vulnerable side of Olivia, as she admitted to Elliot that she wanted to, but couldn’t. And while it’s understandable, especially after all she has gone through throughout the series run, and all the things Elliot doesn’t know anything about the time he was away, it doesn’t make it any less hard to stomach.

It’s important that both Benson and Stabler are in the right headspace to get into a relationship, of course, and given how they’ve only recently reconnected, it’s natural that there would be some trepidation. But it’s far past time the show makes a decision about what they’re going to do with the pair. Slow burns are a brilliant trope in television, and the build-up is what makes the ship hit even harder and become so beloved. The journey only adds to the destination. But when it comes to Benson and Stabler, it doesn’t so much feel like a slow burn at this point as it does an agonizing crawl that is constantly being pulled out of reach.

We all want to see it happen, it’s why we jump at every moment the two share, and it’s why we analyze the conversations, touches, and glances. We can all see the potential, and while there’s no doubt the writers do as well, it’s getting extremely old to still see them toy with the characters. That’s not to say the two need to jump into bed together and start dating immediately, but would it kill to have a conversation? A proper, adult conversation about their feelings where everything is out on the table. There’s no denying there’s much to be worked through, and things they’ll have to talk about, but they’re just never given the chance.

After seeing the outcry from the internet after Season 24, Episode 12 it’s only proving how badly the show needs to drop the will-they-won’t-they arc. Either make them a couple or not, of course, we’d all prefer the former, but at this point, any development will do. The teasing and hinting were fun at first, but now it’s tiresome and continuing to do so may do more harm than good. It’s simply time to make a decision, SVU, or else fans may just give up hope — and their viewership, altogether.