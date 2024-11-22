In the Law & Order: SVU fall finale, which aired on Thursday, November 21, Peter Scanavino’s Carisi found himself in a hostage situation that turned out to be a very harrowing experience for the character. Carisi, after forgetting his paralegal’s birthday, went to a deli to get a bouquet; unfortunately, he interrupted a robbery and ended up a hostage. As if that wasn’t enough, the A.D.A. witnessed the murder of the store clerk, Ali, who was also a dear friend, but he couldn’t do a thing, and he also learned of the assault on one of the other hostages.

Given such an ordeal, Carisi cannot be the same as he was even though he claims he’s fine, and of course, fans are dying to know how badly the events will affect him as the show progresses. Unsurprisingly, it appears that Law & Order: SVU will see a “different Carisi” going forward, as Scanavino told TV Insider:

“Well, they definitely ripple throughout the season. I think in the following episode there’s definitely a different Carisi that emerges, almost like a slight detachment as he’s trying to process this and the unexpected emotional toil that, it’s kind of taken on him.”

SVU Season 26 was announced earlier in March and premiered on October 3. The installment is currently in its eighth episode, “Cornered,” which saw Carisi try to be a hero in a dangerous situation. As fans will recall, Scanavino’s character was introduced in the series in 2014 when he joined Season 16 as Dominick Carisi Jr., a new SVU detective. He was cast in a recurring role initially before being promoted to the main cast in the fifth episode of the same season.

What Else Is Coming up for Carisi in ‘Law & Order: SVU?’

Image via NBC

Besides Carisi becoming a different person in upcoming SVU episodes, the traumatized man will also try to deal with the nightmare and will not work as much in the A.D.A. role. Scanavino teased:

“I think there’s the episode of him dealing with kind of the repercussions of this and how he’s doing mentally and trying to find his footing again. And then he finally somewhat does, and then he kind of goes into another case where there kind of starts to be some tension between him and Benson. He’s different. He’s changed from this episode.”

The actor added, “He’ll also be definitely working more with SVU and not the traditional courtroom ADA role.”

Law & Order: SVU Season 26, Episode 8, premiered on Thursday, November 21.

