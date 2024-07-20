Since its premiere in 1999, NBC police procedural Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been telling the compelling stories of the victims of some of the most heinous crimes, as the show's voiceover intro puts it, and the NYPD detectives who solve them. The series, like the others in the franchise, was created by Dick Wolf. With 25 seasons behind it and more to come, SVU is the longest-running primetime drama in history, and Season 26 is set to air in the fall of 2024.

Over those dozens of seasons and hundreds of episodes, some have stood out above the others as the best the series has to offer. But just as many are underrated and overlooked in favor of others, with cases that are just as compelling and personal stories centered around the detectives. Like SVU's highest-rated episodes, its most underrated stories will stick with audiences long after the episodes have ended.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 20, 1999 Cast Mariska Hargitay , Ice-T , Kelli Giddish , Peter Scanavino Seasons 21 Main Genre Action

10 "Granting Immunity"

Season 16, Episode 19

In “Granting Immunity,” Barba's (Raúl Esparza) case involving pornographic photos posted on social media from a “rainbow party” at a prep school was derailed by a measles outbreak. Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) son, Noah, also contracted measles due to the outbreak, leading to a stay in the ICU, and the outbreak was found to have been caused in part by a group of anti-vaxxer moms who lied about their children's vaccination statuses with the help of their pediatrician.

Stories involving the detectives’ personal lives can be unpopular with fans, but “Granting Immunity” told a compelling story with great moments from the cast. It highlighted Benson as a parent as well as the camaraderie between the detectives as they supported her through Noah’s illness. The episode’s title refers to both the legal and medical aspects of the episode—the immunity sometimes granted in criminal cases and the immunity from illness granted to people via vaccines.

9 "Bad Blood"

Season 1, Episode 11

In “Bad Blood,” the detectives worked to find the killer of a gay man who was murdered at a party in his apartment. At first, the detectives suspected the man’s father, who worked for a notable conservative organization, but evidence ultimately pointed to a convicted rapist and his brother, who had a troubled relationship. Meanwhile, Munch (Richard Belzer) searched for Benson’s biological father—the man who had raped her mother years prior.

“Bad Blood” was an early example of the series’ exploration of real-world social and political issues, as well as the characters’ lives beyond their work with the NYPD. It also addressed the cyclical nature of abuse, with two brothers whose own abuse led them to be responsible for the death of an innocent man. The episode also addressed homophobia, from the victim’s father’s opinions to a cop who had been present at the party but was terrified of being outed.

8 "Revenge"

Season 20, Episode 4

In “Revenge,” numerous masked assailants assaulted married couples in a series of attacks, each escalating in violence until a man was shot and died as a result of his injuries. While SVU thought the initial attack might’ve been a case of mistaken identity, their investigation led them to a group of online incels and a revenge plot involving an attacker seeking revenge over a female victim for rejecting his invitation to prom years prior.

“Revenge” was another episode in which real-world issues became the focus of the SVU team. The episode’s case was made all the more devastating by the fact that the revenge plot was rooted in a mistake—the attacker hadn’t been turned down by his victim as he thought, but he left a voicemail at the wrong number, meaning she never received it. It was an intense episode about not just misunderstandings but also the lengths some people will go to.

7 "Institutional Fail"

Season 17, Episode 4

A malnourished toddler was found roaming the streets in “Institutional Fail,” and SVU’s investigation led them to a home with another child locked in a cage and in grave condition, and one of the children later died. After questioning the children’s social worker, the squad learned he had not visited the home in months and falsified his reports. Whoopi Goldberg guest starred as an overworked supervisor who had encouraged employees to falsify records.

“Institutional Fail” was a solid episode with a memorable, harrowing case and a fantastic performance from Goldberg. one of the series’ most notable guest stars. The disturbing episode—like others in the series—had an apt title and was a heartbreaking reminder of the very real cases from which the show draws its inspiration: overwhelmed employees, the children they struggle to help, and the problems in the institution, which can have devastating consequences.

6 "Mercy"

Season 4, Episode 14

A baby girl’s body was found floating in a cooler in the Hudson River in “Mercy,” and the investigation uncovered that she had a rare genetic disorder. When the detectives found her parents, her mother admitted to having killed her, and although she claimed her motive was to spare the baby's suffering, detectives suspected she was possibly trying to hide the fact that she had an affair and her husband was not the baby’s biological father.

“Mercy” was a shocking yet heartbreaking episode—the baby’s death was a mercy killing, as the title suggests, intended to spare her from a painful illness, raising questions about the line between compassion and cruelty. It was easy to sympathize with the baby’s mother, at least to a point, as her affair emerged as a possible motive, making the case less about minimizing suffering and more about her selfishly and callously covering her own tracks.

5 "Countdown"

Season 2, Episode 15

In “Countdown,” Benson and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) raced against time to find a girl who had been abducted by a man known to rape and kill his victims 72 hours after kidnapping them. Prior to killing them, he would photograph them in various costumes and throw them a birthday party. The detectives’ best lead was a 10-year-old girl who had escaped from the killer previously, but her mother refused to let her speak to detectives out of fear that doing so would further traumatize her.

While SVU typically focused on getting justice for victims after they had been the victims of a crime, “Countdown” was a rare high-stakes episode in which the detectives had to find a victim before it was too late, yet it was still quintessential SVU. The result was a thrilling episode with one of the series’ most disturbing killers, as well as an example of the detectives’ dedication to their jobs and the victims they helped.

4 "Guilt"

Season 3, Episode 18

Cabot (Stephanie March) was determined to catch a serial predator in “Guilt,” whose abuse of hundreds of teenage boys led one of his victims to become a pedophile and another to die by suicide. Cabot jeopardized the detectives’ careers, as well as her own when she broke the law to collect evidence against the man. She lied to Benson and Stabler about having a search warrant, leading them to unknowingly conduct an illegal search.

“Guilt” was an emotional episode about the devastating impact and cyclical nature of sexual abuse. The episode also dealt with the limitations of the law and how far Cabot was willing to go to make sure an abuser was taken off the streets and his victims got justice. As a result, it was a great episode for Cabot, offering insight into her character—while she overstepped in her job, she was dedicated to doing what was morally right.

3 "December Solstice"

Season 16, Episode 16

The feud between a writer suffering from dementia, his two daughters from previous marriages, and his sixth wife, Charmaine (Marcia Cross), became more serious after Charmaine was accused of abuse by giving him erectile dysfunctional medication without his knowledge and removing him from the hospital against medical advice. In the end, it was revealed that she was actually following his wishes. Meanwhile, Barba experienced some family issues of his own.

Character backstory can be fascinating and can make for some of the series’ strongest episodes, and “December Solstice” provided a closer look at Barba as well as the dynamic between him and Benson. The episode also seemed straightforward at first but was anything but. Cross delivered a great performance as Charmaine, who ultimately proved she was not the dishonest, gold-digging woman she was made out to be but truly loved her husband.

2 "Bedtime"

Season 11, Episode 18

An investigative journalist was found murdered in her bed in “Bedtime,” and it reminded Cragen (Dann Florek) of a 35-year-old case from the Bronx. The prime suspect was a welfare administrator known to sexually harass women and who was the subject of one of the journalist’s investigations. Meanwhile, the detectives investigated a cold case when a victim thought to be that of a serial killer was found to have been the victim of a copycat. Ann-Margret guest-starred.

Fans often cite “Bedtime” as being among their favorite episodes, in part because it was a rare example of an episode featuring a cold case but also because it was a bit campy and a little lighter in tone, even for an episode revolving around a murder. It was an interesting case, with everything from a love affair to a copycat murder. Ann-Margret was the episode’s highlight, as she delivered a wonderfully unsettling performance.

1 "Fault"

Season 7, Episode 19

Image via NBC

In “Fault,” shortly after a sex offender was released, he murdered a family and kidnapped the family’s youngest two children, resulting in a city-wide manhunt. The pursuit led detectives to a train station, where Benson found the man holding one of the children at knifepoint. He attacked Benson instead by slashing her throat, and rather than pursue him, Stabler went to check on Benson first, and the delay led to the death of one of the children.

Benson and Stabler’s relationship was often the heart of SVU, and that was particularly true in “Fault.” It was an intense episode that explored the ways Benson and Stabler’s relationship got in the way of their work, with Stabler’s guilt manifesting as anger towards Benson. The episode was heartbreaking all around, from their feelings over the death of a child to their feelings towards each other and their thoughts on how to move forward.

NEXT: 'Law & Order: SVU': The 10 Most Disturbing Episodes, Ranked