Although the leading cast of a TV show is what keeps fans engaged, the storylines would not be the same if it weren’t for the guest stars. They bring life to the plot and help keep the show relevant and viewers on their toes. For 23 seasons, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, one of the best TV spinoffs ever, has had some of the most memorable guest stars.

To keep things interesting, well-known faces took over the show for one or even a handful of episodes. Some play the good guy, and others put fan-favorite characters in danger: they have all left their mark on the show.

Pablo Schreiber As William Lewis

Pablo Schreiber appeared on Law & Order: SVU on more than one occasion playing two different characters. However, he will always be remembered as William Lewis for how he put Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in danger. For eight episodes, he kept coming back to threaten the livelihood of everyone’s hero.

He appeared for the first time as Lewis on Season 14, Episode 24, “Her Negotiation,” and became one of the most hated characters in SVU history. Schreiber’s talent shines through the screen, and with every passing episode, his acting gets better as his character gets worse.

Robin Williams as Merritt Rook

Although fans hate to see their favorite characters in danger, those episodes in which the leading detectives are at risk are probably the best. This was the case when Robin Williams guest starred as Merritt Rook on “Authority” and risked Olivia Benson’s life. Like Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni), viewers were on the edge of their seats, hoping the detective would make it home safe.

To this day, Robin Williams is remembered for his long list of incredible characters. Merritt Rook is one of those. How he can fool everyone on the show for most of the episode while making the audience dislike him is memorable. He is one of the few villains on the show that people wish could come back because of how entertaining he made the episode.

Cynthia Nixon as Janis Donovan

“Alternate” is one of those Law & Order: SVU episodes that sparked controversy among the fans. When dealing with multiple personalities, not all viewers agreed with how it was portrayed. Nevertheless, they could not discredit Cynthia Nixon’s acting as she did an incredible job with the script she was handed.

One of the best things an actor can do is make the best out of the words written for them. Nixon took Janis Donovan and owned her for 42 minutes. As controversial as the episode can be, no one can deny the talent is there. Her connection to Detective Stabler stands out in this episode.

Carol Burnett as Birdie Sulloway

Carol Burnett is a legend in the entertainment industry, so her appearance on SVU, “Ballerina,” created an uproar in the fandom. And just like it is usual for her, her portrayal of Birdie Sulloway did not disappoint. Her chemistry with Matthew Lillard took her performance to another level.

Mrs. Sulloway is one of those guest stars who viewers do not know if they should love, feel sorry for, or hate. Until the last minutes of the episode, you still do not know how to feel about her. That is the magic of Burnett: she can always humanize every character she plays.

Kathy Griffin As Babs Duffy

Kathy Griffin may not be primarily recognized as an actress, but her work on “PC” definitely says she should. Babs Duffy’s back and forth with Elliot Stabler and her attraction to Olivia Benson brought a goofy mood to an otherwise very dark episode.

Many fans remember her appearance because it made Benson question how others see her. “Do you ever get a gay vibe from me?” But also because Duffy’s character was fighting for LGBTQ+ rights, which is something viewers do not often see on the show.

Dallas Roberts as Greg Yates

Dallas Roberts made his first appearance as Greg Yates on Chicago P.D., “The Number of Rats,” leading to a series of recurring appearances throughout five episodes. Greg Yates claimed his place close to William Lewis as one of the most hated characters in SVU history. Roberts’s acting made viewers feel disgusted with every word he said.

Although his storyline was created on CPD, his character developed more as he established a relationship with Detective Rollins. This connection and Roberts’s excellent characterization allowed Kelli Giddish’s character to grow professionally, earning more of Benson’s trust.

John Stamos as Ken Turner

John Stamos, who also guest-starred on Glee, is usually the actor who plays very likable characters. However, that is not the case in “Bang,” when he played a man who purposely got women pregnant without their consent. Viewers hated him from the moment he showed up until the last minute.

Ken Turner is supposed to be a charming, rich man who gets any woman he wants. But as the episode advances, the audience realizes he is hiding something. Stamos played the role perfectly, smiling when it was appropriate and pushing the limits of what his character could do.

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Vicki Sayers

“Behave” is probably one of the best Law & Order: SVU episodes ever: and that's saying something for a show that's been going on for 23 seasons. Jennifer Love Hewitt took on this emotional character, Vicki Sayers, and went through a physical transformation to bring the best to the viewers. She did not disappoint.

The rape backlog is an issue Mariska Hargitay is constantly trying to bring awareness to through their storylines. Vicki Sayers’s story does just that. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s performance is immaculate and makes the audience go through every emotion with her. The fear, pain, disappointment, and final breath of relief. You go through everything with her and the detectives.

Eric McCormack as Vance Shepard

It is always a treat when an actor who has been playing the same character for a while gets to play someone new and different. That is what Eric McCormack did when he joined SVU for “Sugar” during season 11. He played Vance Shepard, someone viewers were ready to hate but ended up understanding on a deeper level.

Shepard ends up being a father protecting his daughter, trying to the right all his wrongs. However, he cannot do so and dies in the middle of the squad room. McCormack gave the audience a memorable performance far from what they were used to when he played Will Truman.

James Van Der Beek as Sean Albert

James Van Der Beek has come very far since he played the role of Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek. As a well-rounded actor, his portrayal of Sean Albert in Season 13, Episode 20, “Father Dearest,” is entirely different from what his fans were used to. Albert is a put-together, calm, charming man hiding the truth from the girls he gets in touch with.

Van Der Beek does a great job getting the audience to hate him and root for his demise. From the moment he shows up on the screen, you know something is wrong with him. As the episode develops, Van Der Beek’s acting captivates the fans who want to see where this ends. He proved he is no longer a kid but a grown actor who can play multifaceted characters.

