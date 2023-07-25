One of the many spinoffs of the long-running police procedural Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU premiered in 1999 and has 24 seasons and over 500 episodes behind it, with more on the way, making it the longest-running television show in US history. The show focuses on the Special Victims Unit, which, as the opening says, investigates sexual crimes that are “especially heinous” and sometimes “ripped from the headlines,” mirroring real-life cases.

Mariska Hargitay stars as Captain Olivia Benson and also now serves as executive producer, and for the first 12 seasons, Christopher Meloni costarred as her partner, Elliot Stabler, and later returned in another spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Just by its nature, SVU often features dark, disturbing episodes, each one troubling in its own right. But some stand out more than others and leave an impression long after the end credits have rolled, especially when they're based on a true story.

Content Warning: the following article contains references to acts of sexual violence, suicide, and human trafficking. Reader discretion is advised.

10 "Signature" (Season 9, Episode 12)

The SVU detectives are searching for a serial killer targeting women in “Signature” and turn to an FBI agent for help, played by guest star Erika Christensen. In the end, it turns out that the agent shot the killer herself, then shot herself when she was found out.

A serial killer is pretty common fare for police procedurals, but “Signature” has plenty of twists and turns. Most unsettling of all was the glimpse at the killer’s lair, complete with a TV playing the torture and agonizing screams of one of his victims.

9 "Born Psychopath" (Season 14, Episode 19)

In “Born Psychopath,” the SVU team investigates when a school nurse finds multiple injuries on a young girl. The suspect turns out to be her 10-year-old brother, Henry, who has antisocial traits, and their mother is struggling to manage his violent outbursts.

SVU typically features stories about adults harming children, but “Born Psychopath” is a rare case of children lacking empathy and being capable of extreme violence. Henry’s behavior only gets worse as the episode goes on, resulting in him being sent to juvenile detention. He was released as an 18-year-old in the Season 22 episode “Post-Graduate Psychopath.”

8 "Slaves" (Season 1, Episode 22)

A woman alerts a street vendor that she’s being held captive and gives him the name of her aunt in “Slaves,” and a lawyer, played by guest star Andrew McCarthy, is thought to be keeping her as a sex slave. When her aunt is found dead, he is also suspected of murder.

“Slaves” shows just how horrible some people can be — the immigrant, Ilena, was also tortured and held captive in various places in the apartment, including a closet and, most alarming, a wooden box under the bed. McCarthy, best known for ‘80s teen Brat Pack movies like Pretty in Pink and Mannequin, delivers a fantastic but unsettling performance as her captor.

7 "Taboo" (Season 7, Episode 14)

In “Taboo,” a baby boy is found abandoned in the garbage, and a search for the person responsible leads to a wealthy college student whose lawyer father is quick to defend her. She claims she was raped by an unknown man and wasn’t aware she was pregnant until the baby was born, but detectives question her story when evidence ties her to a second abandoned newborn.

The abandoned baby makes for a tragic start to “Taboo,” and the revelation that the same woman may have done it more than once even more so. But what cements this episode as one of the most disturbing is the fact that the father of both babies is the girl’s own father.

6 "Psycho/Therapist" (Season 15, Episode 10)

In “Psycho/Therapist,” serial rapist William Lewis is put on trial and chooses to defend himself, meaning Benson has to face him after his attack on her. Concerns about Benson being re-traumatized prove to be justified when that’s exactly what happens and she ends up taking a step backward in her recovery.

SVU often shows the ways victims can be rattled on the stand, but in this case, it’s Benson, who’s normally in control. It’s difficult to watch Benson struggle throughout the episode, and it’s a reminder of just how much she’s been through and the impact it’s had on her.

5 "Nocturne" (Season 1, Episode 21)

A piano teacher gives children free lessons and films himself molesting them in “Nocturne.” One of his victims, Evan, is considered a key witness, but the trial is complicated by the fact that now-adult Evan also abuses children.

Guest star Wilson Jermaine Heredia gave a moving performance as Evan, who accepted the consequences of his actions and willingly served jail time. “Nocturne” is a harrowing look at the long-lasting damage and cyclical nature of abuse.

4 "Imprisoned Lives" (Season 15, Episode 2)

In “Imprisoned Lives,” a young boy is found alone in Times Square, and when detectives get him home, they discover women who have been held captive in cages in the basement for over a decade and try to find the person responsible.

The discovery of the captive women in “Imprisoned Lives” is shocking, even more so because the episode was loosely based on a true story. Like some of the other more disturbing episodes of SVU, information turned up in the investigation only makes things worse — in this case, the fact that the boy’s mother is one of the captive women.

3 "Plastic" (Season 20, Episode 11)

In Season 20’s “Plastic,” a woman accuses a celebrity plastic surgeon and his girlfriend of rape, but the couple claims the encounter was consensual. The detectives search the surgeon’s apartment and discover a list of names, including their victims, and flash drives with videos of the crime — including videos of an underaged girl that turns out to be the girlfriend. The investigation also turns up the dead body of a young girl who is never identified. Mark Feuerstein from Royal Pains guest-starred.

“Plastic” was one of the series’ “ripped from the headlines” storylines, and it got more and more disturbing with each twist in the investigation. The element of a predatory doctor was already horrific, and the revelation that his girlfriend was underage when their relationship began plus the unknown dead body made things even worse.

2 "Pique" (Season 2, Episode 20)

While investigating the death of the employee of a software company in “Pique,” the detectives speak to a fired co-worker, Jason, who was obsessed with her. They also learn he has a strange relationship with his mother, to put it very mildly.

Jason is creepy all on his own, and his relationship with his mother takes the episode from being a pretty standard SVU story to one of its most unsettling. Fans widely consider it to be the most difficult episode of the series to watch but also one of the best in the series.

1 "Charisma" (Season 6, Episode 7)

In “Charisma,” a hospital alerts SVU detectives to a 12-year-old experiencing pregnancy complications. Their investigation leads them to a cult leader living in a building with several children, who then barricades himself inside and kills everyone with him, and the detectives struggle for leads, as no one in the cult will speak to them.

While some episodes get more and more disturbing as the detectives investigate a case, “Charisma” is unsettling from start to finish, especially with the cult leader and his treatment of children. Episodes featuring cults are always dark, but this one is perhaps the worst of them all.

