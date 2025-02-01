Over its 26-season run, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has become iconic for its intense portrayal of catching and prosecuting criminals. Typically, the perpetrators are unknown to the cops tracking them down, but in the Season 17 episode "Collateral Damages," that dynamic was flipped on its head. In one of the show's most shocking twists, it was revealed that recurring character Hank Abraham, (Josh Pais), the Deputy Police Commissioner, was part of a massive children’s pornography ring involving high-level people. Abraham had already become a pretty unlikable character, both to the audience and to the other characters on the show, but it was his personal connection to a fan-favorite SVU character that really packed an emotional punch, making this episode a memorable one.

Hank Abraham Kept His Crimes Hidden Since Season 15 of ‘Law & Order: SVU'

Audiences are first introduced to Hank Abraham in Season 15, Episode 6, "October Surprise," when he was the campaign manager for mayoral candidate Alex Muñoz (Vincent Laresca). After Muñoz loses the election, Abraham convinces his opponent to hire him as the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information at the NYPD, securing his position as a recurring character on SVU. His abrasive personality and morally questionable beliefs often ruffled feathers, leading to confrontations with his colleagues, especially Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and ADA Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza).

In "Collateral Damages," Abraham shows up to the precinct after detectives arrest retired boxing champion Teddy Hawkins (Danny Johnson) during a sting operation for taking inappropriate photos with an undercover officer. He gives rare praise to Benson and Barba for the arrest, commenting that it will look great to the public. As Abraham leaves, Teddy offers to make a deal in exchange for bigger names they'd want to arrest, setting the stage for a bigger reveal.

The clue trail eventually leads Detectives Dominic Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) to an apartment building, where they're shocked to find Pippa Cox (Jessica Phillips), a much more beloved recurring SVU character, answering the door. When she brings the detectives inside, it's revealed that Pippa and Hank are married. As they step into his office, Hank is caught red-handed downloading child pornography. At that moment, it’s not just the crime that’s horrific — the look on Pippa’s face makes the moment even more devastating.

"Collateral Damages" Highlights the Ripple Effects of a Horrific Crime in 'Law & Order: SVU'