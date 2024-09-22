Law & Order: Special Victims Unit follows the New York Police Department's Manhattan SVU squad, led by Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). This specialty unit is built to work on cases involving sexual assault and rape, domestic violence, human trafficking, and the endangerment of children. Captain Benson is a staunch advocate for protecting survivors and helping them reclaim their power through seeking justice, and always uses her power as a Captain to fight for those who need it most.

Season 25 of this spin-off of Law & Order saw the addition of two new agents to the SVU squad room: IAB Captain Renée Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly) and FBI Special Agent Shannah Sykes (Jordana Spiro). In addition to watching the squad get used to a new team configuration, fans also get to see ADA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) start a family together, as well as an episode-long story arc that leaves a mark on Captain Benson.

The Special Victims Unit is still getting used to new changes in their squad room, with the exit of Detective Amanda Rollins and the introduction of IAB Captain Curry and FBI Special Agent Shannah Sykes. As the new team settles in, they start working on a case involving a young tourist from Singapore named Leah Tan (Anastasia Lin). After Leah's friend found her barely conscious in their hostel bathroom, she helped Leah get to the hospital where she had a rape kit done. Despite Leah having clearly been the victim of an assault, she is desperate to return home and forget what happened.

Leah gets her justice with the help of a former victim of the same group of boys, who remembered a call from a DNA testing company after her assault, despite never having sent in a sample. This piece of information helps crack the case for SVU. A solid episode with a pretty interesting case, "Carousel" gives audiences a classic SVU storyline with a focus on supporting the victims and encouraging them to take their power back despite their fears.

Captain Benson decides to help newcomer Agent Sykes gain closure about her sister, Crystal Sykes's (Stella Bratcher), disappearance in this episode. On the anniversary of Crystal's disappearance, audiences see a flashback to young Shannah and Crystal when a man stopped his truck and offered Crystal a ride. Through the team's investigation, behind Sykes's back, they discover that the man is a marauder, meaning he roams around looking for victims. Fortunately, one of these cases falls under SVU's jurisdiction and the team starts collecting as much new evidence as they can, eventually solving the case.

Agent Sykes is very upset when she discovers that the team is working on the case of her sister's disappearance and claims that Captain Benson is doing it for herself rather than for her or her sister. Eventually, the conclusion of the case does bring Agent Sykes some much-needed closure. This was a heavy episode surrounding one of the newer team members, which was an interesting, albeit heavy-handed, way to try and garner some empathy for her character from the audience.

When two friends, Rosie Meadows (Audrey Bennett) and Sydney Lynch (Amalina Ace) are walking in the park one night, four teenage boys start harassing them before they take Rosie into the darkness. Sydney runs after her, but the next day she is missing. SVU realizes that there are traces of two victims in the park, so the team sets out to find Sydney while Rosie is in the hospital. The two friends have very different fates, as Sydney is rescued when the team tracks down where the boys took her, and Rosie succumbs to her injuries. These boys have done this before though, and their fate is sealed when former survivors agree to testify.

This episode also calls back to other plot lines from the show, not only presenting some updates on the Maddie Flynn case, but when Olivia's son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), looks Olivia up online, he has questions for her regarding her past cases, like William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber), and his biological father. Otherwise, this tough case gives SVU fans exactly what they expect in a slightly circuitous hunt for the people who committed the heinous crime and the piecing together of a case with the testimony of former victims.

Colombian immigrants Javi Lopez (Martin Martinez) and Teo Garcia (Sebastian Barba) are celebrating after Javi gets a new job when they're cornered by three men in a car who jump out and start yelling homophobic insults at them. When Javi stands up to them, he is attacked and Teo flees the scene. Despite a woman in a nearby apartment building yelling at the men to stop, they beat Javi brutally. This case garners a lot of press and ADA Carisi pursues hate crime charges against the suspects who SVU tracks down in New Jersey. But it's not until the young woman from the apartment, Anne (Caitlin Houlahan), overcomes her agoraphobia to identify the men that the case can move forward.

A hate crime case is always interesting to watch on SVU, as it typically involves more politics, more press, and more of the legal side of things, which is always an intriguing change. The addition of an agoraphobic woman who must overcome her fears to help someone in need is also very captivating, and allows Captain Benson the opportunity to use her impressive empathy skills to make Anne feel more comfortable.

The season premiere of season 25 of Law & Order: SVU lays the foundation for an episode-long case that troubles Captain Benson: the kidnapping of Maddie Flynn (Allison Elaine). While driving home from the baptism of ADA Carisi and Rollins's son, Benson notices a teenage girl in the passenger seat of a delivery van driving out of the city. She didn't do anything about it because she was with her son, but her gut feeling was confirmed when SVU gets a call about a missing teenage girl. Maddie's parents are understandably very upset and putting immense pressure on SVU to find their daughter before it's too late.

"Tunnel Blind" is a strong opening episode for the season, giving audiences some good news with the arrival of Carisi and Rollins's first child together, a big step for the couple, as well as an intriguing case that really captures Captain Benson's attention. It is clear the Maddie Flynn case will be present throughout the rest of the season, and there is enough information provided in this first episode for fans to get excited to watch the case reach its conclusion later on.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Ray Goldberg (David Krumholtz) is looking for a fun night out when he makes friends a with a couple of young men at a club. This encounter leads to an assault of two people, when the men encouraged Ray to do drugs with them, used his money to buy an escort and party supplies, and then forced the escort to have sex with Ray. When the escort goes to SVU to turn herself in for rape, she is told that both she and Ray are the victims of this scenario, and now it is up to SVU to find Ray and let him know what happened to him.

Law & Order and its spin-offs are known for their impressive guest stars and this episode satisfies that expectation with the addition of David Krumholtz as Dr. Ray Goldberg. Ray's story is also very interesting, as he starts out wanting to forget whatever happened to him and keep it from his wife, and then realizes that Tess (Audrey Hare), the escort, could take the fall for the crime if he doesn't come forward and corroborate her story.

While Benson thinks back to what happened to the young girl in a case she worked years ago, a woman named Lisa Miller (Anya Whelan-Smith) comes into the precinct to show SVU evidence that her ex is in possession of child pornography. When the team goes to his apartment to apprehend him, they find a dismembered body instead. The SVU team investigates Lisa, thinking it might have been a crime of rage, but when they discover she is not at fault, they find another body and realize they are dealing with a serial killer.

The person responsible turns out to be one of the pedophiles' kids, Tori Brock (Sarah Lynn Marion). Tori, having been sexually assaulted by her father repeatedly as a child, was worried her younger sister might be targeted as well, so she started to lure these men in and kill them, including her father. Every time viewers thought they understood where this case was going, the information proved something different. This upping of the ante at every turn made for a compelling episode.

When a bride calls SVU on what should be the happiest day of her life, and tells them that she was sexually assaulted the night before, SVU jumps on the case to find the man who did this to her. The bride's rape kit shows a match to another rape kit from a woman who described a similar set of circumstances to her assault, meaning SVU has come across a serial rapist. Utilizing Carisi and the newly returned Amanda Rollins, the team places the couple undercover to lure the suspect into committing the same pre-wedding assault.

A fan favorite is back in this episode and put right in the center of the story as she goes undercover with her husband, ADA Carisi. This was a fun reunion for fans, and a satisfying one, as the duo successfully trapped the rapist with their routine. The element of undercover work, always a fun change of pace, also makes this case engaging.

The trial of George Bouchard (Patrick Carroll), the man on trial for abducting Maddie Flynn and selling her to a pedophile, has finally arrived. Maddie bravely takes the stand and identifies George as the man who took her, but when the jury is individually polled to hear what their verdicts are, there is one hold out. Due to this, the judge declared a mistrial. Before the next trial, Maddie is having a hard time adjusting; she's been struggling with a drug addiction, is coming to terms with being sexually assaulted by George and also has some conflicting feelings for him. Maddie's mother, Eileen (Leslie Fray), takes justice into her own hands after hearing what George did to her daughter, but luckily, Captain Benson is able to stop her before she causes more harm than good, and George is eventually found guilty on all charges.

"Combat Fatigue" gives audiences a satisfying conclusion to the near-season-long case of Maddie Flynn's abduction. Maddie is able to start the healing process and her family is able to find some closure. The mistrial was an interesting wrench to throw into this case, as well as a great way of illustrating George Bouchard's ability to charm people in order to get what he wants, which adds some understanding to Maddie's feelings for her captor.

When Captain Benson's therapist reports the rape of one of her other clients to her, Benson agrees to speak with her, only to be told that the victim is Shea McGrath (Grace Culwell), the daughter of her Chief, Tommy McGrath (Terry Serpico). Shea was raped at a party she threw at her house when her parents were out of town, and tensions were high at home because of this, but things reach a fever pitch when Shea's parents learn she is being taken to the hospital for a rape kit. The rapist is her neighbor, Liam Dowling (Cameron Mann), who happens to be the son of good friends of the McGraths. When Liam is arrested, all hell breaks loose and the Dowlings start yelling at the McGraths. When the Dowlings use colorful language to insult Shea, Chief McGrath pulls a gun on Mickey Dowling (Max Casella).

When Liam takes a plea, it becomes clear that he was following his father's example, as it's revealed that his father is abusive towards his mother. This story is very engaging to watch as viewers get to see the all-too-serious Chief McGrath lose his composure, which humanizes him a bit. Special Victims cases are always a little more intriguing when there's a more personal element to it, so this case involving the Chief's daughter not only provides a great story, but also adds to the characterization of a character audiences have seen before.

