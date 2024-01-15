Dick Wolf's vast universe of returning drama has many feathers to its commercially successful bow, with the likes of FBI and the One Chicago franchise just two of his most loved creations. However, no franchise in his arsenal has had quite as much public and critical acclaim as Law & Order, with its spin-off Law & Order: Special Victims Unit widely considered the best procedural spin-off show of all time. The series features the steadfast team of experts at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the New York Police Department, led by Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, as they take on a conveyor belt of heinous sexual offenses in the area. After 24 years and 24 seasons, SVU still flourishes under the guidance of Wolf and his excellent team of producers, with the upcoming Season 25 just as hotly anticipated as any of its predecessors. So, with that in mind, and with the season now closer than ever, here is everything we know about Law & Order: SVU Season 25 so far.

When Is Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Coming Out?

The official premiere of SVU Season 25 will be on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 9/8c.

Where Can You Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 25?

The aforementioned premiere can be watched exclusively on NBC, with streaming available the next day on Peacock. Currently, the previous 24 seasons of SVU are available for your viewing pleasure on the app, making it a must-have purchase for any fans of the franchise.

Is There A Trailer For Law & Order: SVU Season 25?

There isn't an official trailer, but available to watch above, is an official teaser for all three of the upcoming Law & Order shows, which were released on January 10. With flashing sneak peeks at each of the teams back in high-octane action, SVU's representation, in particular, sees Benson facing a particularly tough case with her unbreakable resolve surely about to be tested. Simply, it is impossible not to be excited about the incredible Thursday lineup ready and waiting for Law & Order fans, with this trailer just a snippet of all the criminal mysteries ready to be solved.

Who Is In Law & Order: SVU Season 25?

Thankfully, lovers of SVU can expect almost all of Season 24's cast to return for Season 25, with many of them likely not wanting to miss out on, what is, a remarkable 25-year celebration of the show. Of course, both Mariska Hargitay (Lake Placid) and Ice-T (New Jack City) will be reprising their pivotal roles as Olivia Benson and Fin Tutuola respectively. Over the past 24 years, viewers have had the privilege of watching the two rise from Jr. Detectives to Captain and then Sergeant, with Season 22 marking the crowning of them both as the longest-running male and female actors in a primetime TV drama. Season 25 will see them extend that run into uncharted territory as they cement themselves as two of television's most adored characters.

Alongside Hargitay and Ice-T, Season 25 will almost certainly see the return of the likes of Peter Scanavino (Deception) as Dominik Carisi, Octavio Pisano (Coyote) as Joe Velasco, Kevin Kane (Inside Amy Schumer) as Terry Bruno, Jasmine Batchelor (The Surrogate) as Tonie Churlish, and Demore Barnes (Hannibal) as Christian Barland. Season 25 will also see some famous faces join or return to SVU, with Oppenheimer's David Krumholtz set to play a small role in the upcoming season, as well as the hotly-received announcement that fan-favorite Kelli Giddish (Chicago P.D.), who controversially left her role as Amanda Rollins in 2022 after twelve seasons, will be returning for the Season 25 premiere after she previously appeared in the Season 24 finale.

Of course, Season 25 will see some faces sadly not return, with perhaps the most notable omission from the ensemble being Molly Burnett (Queen of the South) as Detective Grace Muncy, with her character leaving SVU for a position on a task force at the end of Season 24. However, this sees the door left open for a new face(s) to join the team at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit, with the potential for a new beloved character to join the cast certainly exciting.

What Is Law & Order: SVU Season 25 About?

As always, details regarding the plot of an SVU season have been kept well under wraps. However, it is possible to deduce based on previous events what Season 25 may hold. The finale of Season 24 saw a crossover special with Organized Crime with the likes of Olivia and Elliot teaming up to take down one of the city's darkest criminals using a website to advertise murder and sexual offenses. With it certainly one of the show's most challenging tasks yet, the bar has certainly been set for Season 25, with this special outing only likely to raise it even further. Viewers will also be desperate to find out if any other crossover events may happen, with the precedent now set for such cataclysmic collisions. With the excited tension palpable, who knows what sort of devious criminals, disturbing cases, and shocking character returns are about to face the Manhattan Special Victims Unit?

Who Is Behind Law & Order: SVU Season 25?

Of course, executive producer and creator Dick Wolf will have his authorial finger over many of the creative buttons on SVU Season 25. Although much other crew information is not known, it is expected that some of the long-standing names that have worked on the show over the last few years will return, such as directors Juan José Campanella and Norberto Barba, writers Julie Martin and Brianna Yellen, and executive producers Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney.

Other Law & Order Shows To Look Out For?

The evening of Thursday 18 doesn't just bring SVU's 25th season, it also marks the return of the famous Law & Order Thursdays back to our viewing schedules once more. Alongside SVU, both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime will be premiering, with the night kicking off at 8/7c.