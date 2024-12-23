Law & Order: SVU will continue its twenty-sixth season in January 2025, and we already know something interesting is coming up for Dominic “Sonny” Carisi Jr (Peter Scanavino) and his family, thanks to TVLine. With the winter premiere fast approaching, TVLine has unveiled an exclusive first look at the other half of the season, showing married couple Carisi and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) together with their son, Dominick “Nicky” Carisi III, sharing a meal –pizza in a restaurant.

The image is reportedly from an episode titled “First Light,” which will air on Thursday, January 16, 2025, and in it, per the official synopsis, the haunted assistant district attorney “struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea.” Fans will recall that the Law & Order: SVU fall finale, “Cornered,” which aired on Thursday, November 21, saw Scanavino’s character try to be a hero in a dangerous situation.

In the episode, Carisi had a very traumatic experience, which began when he went to a deli to get a bouquet after forgetting his paralegal’s birthday. Unfortunately, he interrupted a robbery and ended up a hostage while also witnessing a murder and learning of a fellow hostage’s assault. Though the ADA survived relatively physically unscathed, both Rollins and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) agreed that he wasn’t himself emotionally. Moreover, the suspect, who had pleaded that he was acting in self-defense the whole time, now seems to see the matter differently.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Will Return with A Changed Carisi

Image via TVLine

When new episodes of Law & Order air in 2025, Carisi will be a very “different” man, according to Scanavino, who said in a November interview with TV Insider:

“I think in the following episode there’s definitely a different Carisi that emerges, almost like a slight detachment as he’s trying to process this and the unexpected emotional toil that, it’s kind of taken on him.”

Not only will viewers see the character’s change, but they will also witness him try to deal with the nightmare and become somewhat at odds with Benson. In the actor’s words:

“I think there’s the episode of him dealing with kind of the repercussions of this and how he’s doing mentally and trying to find his footing again. And then he finally somewhat does, and then he kind of goes into another case where there kind of starts to be some tension between him and Benson. He’s different. He’s changed from this episode.”

Law & Order: SVU returns on January 16, 2025.