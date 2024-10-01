The first spin-off of the acclaimed Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, will return with Season 26 in a few days, but before that, NBC has unveiled a series of images from the premiere episode via TV Insider. The episode, titled “Fractured,” will air on Thursday, October 3, and these photos give fans a look at the entire squad, including a new detective. Produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, Law & Order: SVU premiered on September 20, 1999, and has so far aired 551 original episodes, with Season 25 comprising only 13, the lowest of all the installments.

Regarding the upcoming season, the new photos feature Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), A.D.A Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), Det. Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), Det. Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane), Captain Renee Curry (recurring guest star Aime Donna Kelly), and the newest member, Det. Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez), working on the premiere case. The Law & Order: SVU Season 26 premiere episode centers on the squad investigating a brutal home invasion and attack on a group of law students. Benson hopes for a break in the case when a hidden camera is discovered inside the apartment, while Carisi’s best chance at conviction is catching the defendant in a lie. Check out the season’s premiere images below!

Detective Amanda Rollins To Return in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26