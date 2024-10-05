Hey SVU fans, the wait is officially over! Season 26 has finally arrived, and there’s a lot in store as Captain Olivia Benson leads her dedicated squad through intense cases and courtroom drama like we’ve never seen before. Plus, get ready for some fresh faces, including Juliana Aiden Martinez as Detective Kate Silva, who has already been a long-time fan of the series. During an interview with TODAY.com, she shared how she immediately felt right at home on set.

“I was very chill, and then I come in and immediately this booming voice was like, ‘Hey, you! Get over here.’ And I turned, and there was Mariska and she gave me a huge bear hug. She’s like, ‘This is where you belong. You belong here".

With all the new surprises on the way, it’s time to dig into what’s kept us tied to our screens for an incredible 25 seasons. The specifics of what's to come are still a mystery, but one thing’s for sure: we’re in for another exciting ride. Many fans are eager to see if the unbreakable bond between Benson and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) might finally hint at something more—perhaps a romance? This season could reveal more about their relationship, but it looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

Here’s where and how to stream the new season of Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order: SVU will premiere on October 2, 2024, at 7/8c every Thursday. You can watch live on NBC or watch the next day's airing on Peacock.

Is 'Law & Order SVU' Season 26 Available on Streaming?

Yes! All seasons of Law & Order: SVU are available for streaming on Peacock. If you're not yet a subscriber, you can start with a free tier or opt for the ad-supported plan at just $5.99. For an ad-free experience, the full subscription is $14.99. Check out more details on the Peacock subscriptions below.

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $5.99 per month/ $60 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $14.99 a month / $120 a year

Can You Stream 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Without Peacock?

Unfortunately, Law & Order: SVU is only available for streaming on Peacock and NBC. Make sure to sign up for Peacock or catch the show every Thursday on NBC!

Watch The 'Law & Order SVU' Season 26 Trailer

While there isn't an official trailer for Law & Order: SVU, you can check out a preview in the video above. In the next season, fans can expect to see beloved characters like Benson, Carisi, and Fin tackle complicated cases that reflect issues we face similar to today's society. As always, Benson will remain the steadfast leader, while staying grounded and humbled amidst the harsh realities she faces at work. Carisi will face legal battles during his role as the ADA, and overcome challenges while the new precedents come into play.

Some new faces will definitely shake things up and bring fresh ideas to the squad (potentially creating some friction). Also, this season we'll get a better look into the characters' storylines and how the challenges of their jobs influence their personal relationships and overall mental health.

What To Expect in The First Episode of 'Law & Order: SVU'?

The first episode of Law & Order: SVU opens with a shocking attack on a group of law students. As the team dives into the investigation, they face challenges that echo intense cases from earlier seasons, bringing some tough topics back into the spotlight.

Benson isn't in this fight alone; she has her dedicated team of detectives by her side, including some new faces that start to shift the team’s dynamic. The squad knows that getting justice won't be easy, but the hidden camera found at the crime scene might just help their case. Carisi will need to navigate tricky privacy laws, especially if the footage raises concerns.

Last season's drama may be lingering too but the show is back to its core focus: the relentless pursuit of justice. As the investigation gets heated in the first episode, fans can expect some unexpected plot twists.

What's the 'Law & Order SVU' Season 26 Episode Schedule?

The full release schedule isn’t available yet, but you can find the synopsis for the first episode below. Be sure to check out NBC’s website or the show’s page on Peacock for updates on the episode schedule.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "The Verdict is In" SVU looks into a violent assault on a group of law students. Benson is hopeful that finding a hidden camera will help solve the case, while Carisi believes his best shot at securing a conviction lies in catching the defendant in a lie. Thursday, October 3, 2024 2 TBA TBA Thursday, October 10, 2024 3 TBA TBA Thursday, October 17, 2024 4 TBA TBA Thursday, October 24, 2024 5 TBA TBA Thursday, October 31, 2024 6 TBA TBA Thursday, November 7, 2024 7 TBA TBA Thursday, November 14, 2024 8 TBA TBA Thursday, November 21, 2024 9 TBA TBA Thursday, November 28, 2024 10 TBA TBA Thursday, December 5, 2024