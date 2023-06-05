It seems that crime never stops, and in a dangerous world, there have be to people brave enough to stop mysterious cases from taking place. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will be the latest addition to the ever-expanding franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ten episodes have been ordered by NBC, and filming is scheduled to happen later this year. With that production scheduled, the new show is projected to arrive on televisions all over the world sometime next year. There are currently no cast members attached to the project, leaving the door open for many possibilities of talent involved.

The upcoming show will join the original Law & Order series in the current cable landscape. Since 1990, the main series in the franchise has delivered over twenty seasons of television, bringing criminals to justice in a cold drama set in New York City. Jack McCoy and Carolyn McCormick have been some of its most recurrent cast members and, after two decades of history, many celebrities have appeared in guest roles. Added to that, the main characters in the story have been swapped in and out to allow flexibility in the production of the show. New York is safe when the detectives can be seen with the iconic theme song playing in the background.

After the massive success, the original series saw back in the day, the first spin-off to come out of it was Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Starring Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, that show follows much darker cases than the ones seen in its counterpart, with the tone behind the offenses being more serious and dangerous. Surprisingly, Special Victims Unit has been running consistently to this day, featuring more complicated stories taking place in the streets of New York City. The history of this spin-off is almost as charged as the one from the original story.

Not All the Law & Order Spin-offs Work

While the expectations for the new Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent might be high, it could be wise to remember that not all of the franchise's attempts at expansion have turned out to be successful projects. For example, Trial By Jury and L.A. didn't make it past their first seasons. It remains to be seen if the new series manages to assemble a strong cast that can lead this story for years to come, setting the stage for more skilled detectives to expand the legacy of the project.

You can check out our interview with Katherine Waterson, who starred in the 400th episode of Law and Order, below: