The Cannes Film Festival has a very strange track record when it comes to the films that are awarded with applause. The collection of critics, industry experts, performers, directors, writers, and festival goers clearly like to stand for an extended amount of time to applaud the work of a filmmaking team that they believe is deserving. The films that have received glowing responses range from beloved masterpieces such as Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth and Jeff Nichols’ Mud to more divisive titles such as Nicholas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon and Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy. Is every film that earned this much applause actually worthy? John Hillcoat’s 2012 Western crime drama Lawless may not have deserved a 10-minute standing ovation, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not an underrated gem that’s worth reconsidering for its incredible performances, immaculate production design, and existential sense of dread.

What Is ‘Lawless’ About?

Based on Western author Matt Bondurant’s 2008 historical novel, The Wettest County in the World, Lawless tells the story of the three brothers Forrest (Tom Hardy), Howard (Jason Clarke), and Jack Bondurant (Shia LaBeouf), who attempt to initiate a serious bootlegging business in Franklin County, Virginia during the early 1930s when prohibition was still active. Their moonshine operation seems to be going smoothly, as Forrest even ends up hiring a local dancer, Maggie (Jessica Chastain), as a waitress. Hillcoat directs these moments with his signature reluctance to show overblown moments of emotion. Similar to his 2009 post-apocalyptic western The Road, there’s not a lot of room for these brothers to discuss their feelings because they’re always working. It’s not necessarily toxic masculinity, as the closed-up depiction of their interpersonal bonds feels accurate to the era it's representing.

However, trouble arises when the local lawman Special Deputy Charlie Rakes (Guy Pearce) emerges and threatens to shut down their successful syndicate completely. While most bootleggers would simply pay off any agent of law enforcement, Forrest knows that their family cannot endure the rates that Rakes is demanding. Hillcoat smartly shows why these clashing egos would naturally come into conflict. Forrest is burdened with the responsibilities of leading his family and protecting his siblings, and he’s not about to let a petty outsider within their community run rampant with their restrictions. There’s also a personal pride that he feels about his achievement in creating a thriving business; this is a secluded community where citizens have little to celebrate, and if he can at least afford to bring them some happiness, he’ll take the opportunity to do so. It’s a fascinating concept that may have helped international viewers at Cannes understand the perils of this specific era in history.

While Lawless was released in the summer and was never considered to be a major awards contender, that doesn’t mean it didn’t feature some incredible work from each of its stars. LaBeouf is remarkable here in a youthful, yet gritty role. While Jack does his best to “act tough” around his brothers, it’s clear from an early scene when the rum-runner Floyd Banner ( a somewhat random small role from Gary Oldman) is murdered in cold blood, Jack has a visceral reaction to his death. He’s not as desensitized to violence as Forrest and Howard are. LaBeouf shows that while Jack is used to trusting in Forrest’s instincts, he is just now learning that his older brother might not always have things mapped out as cleanly as he would have expected. LaBeouf’s tenderness creates a great contrast between Hardy and Clarkes’ work, and the film takes a procedural look at the three brothers, gradually showing how each of them adjusts to their newfound status as criminals.

Tom Hardy and Jessica Chastain Deliver Some of Their Best Work

Lawless hit theaters in the summer of 2012, the same summer that debuted The Dark Knight Rises and allowed the world to witness Tom Hardy’s Bane. While Hardy doesn’t quite match the wacky voice he had used to play the Batman villain, he still gets to disrupt his vocal patterns when Forrest’s throat is sliced and he’s only able to deliver a raspy whisper. It’s easy to poke fun at Hardy’s voice, but this development actually forces Forrest to be vulnerable because he has to let Jack take the lead as Maggie cares for him. The romance that develops between Forrest and Maggie is surprisingly tender considering the dark, violent atmosphere of the film. It’s certainly a film that could have featured a more empowering female role, but if there’s any actress out there that knows how to elevate the source material, it’s Jessica Chastain. Both Forrest and Maggie understand that whatever happiness together they have will be fleeting, and choose to pursue their relationship. The chemistry between Chastain and Hardy is electrifying, and the intimate moments between them are empowering for both characters.

While most of the performances in Lawless are relatively restrained and serious, Pearce clearly has a blast chewing the scenery. It doesn’t detract from the realism of the story at all. It makes sense that an egocentric lawman from out of town would waltz into a small community and make the assumption that the town is populated by nothing but uneducated fools. Guy Pearce finds the perfect balance between being slightly silly and absurdly violent as if Rakes is nothing but an overgrown man-child. It may be easy to mock his silly makeup, but there’s no room for laughter when an enraged Rakes snaps the neck of Cricket Pate (Dane DeHaan), a young boy in the Bondurant brothers’ employment.

On its surface alone, it’s easy to see why Lawless earned such a rapturous response. It;s the sort of mid-budget studio drama that now feels like a commodity when every film seems to be either an IP-driven blockbuster or a streaming exclusive title. It also tells a historical story surrounding the prohibition era in pre-World War II America that international audiences may have been less familiar with. Even though the film is packed to the top with famous faces, Lawless feels like a slice of history brought to life. Hillcoat may not be counted among modern cinema’s greatest auteurs, but he had proven with projects like The Road and The Proposition that there’s a different way to approach the Western genre. By mixing social drama and crime elements, Hillcoat did his best work with Lawless.