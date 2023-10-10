The Big Picture David Oyelowo takes on the role of Bass Reeves, the first black deputy marshal, in the new Western series Lawmen, where he balances being an outlaw and a lawman.

The trailer highlights Reeves' journey from slavery to becoming a respected lawman, as he confronts violent criminals and faces racial injustices along the way.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves features a star-studded cast, including Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, and Garret Hedlund, and is part of Taylor Sheridan's expanding television universe. Premiere on Paramount+ soon.

It's nearly time for David Oyelowo to grab his badge and gun and head to Paramount+ for the premiere of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. A new trailer for the Western series sees the Selma star learning to carry the weight of the badge as the U.S.'s first Black Deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi. The standalone anthology series from Taylor Sheridan follows the man who strides the line between outlaw and lawman while taking down criminals, albeit not without a heavy cost to himself and his family.

The trailer tracks the rise of Bass Reeves, opening on a shot of him tensely spinning the cylinder of his revolver. Born into slavery and forced to fight for the Confederate army, he eventually fled into Native American territory and defied the odds to accept the responsibility of a lawman. By the time his days are done, he'll have apprehended over 3,000 outlaws with that big iron on his hip, but he first needed to prove he had "a good gun and a straight spine" to get the badge. He'll face his fair share of violent criminals who are more than willing to rob and kill innocent people without a second thought. For Reeves, it's all about doing what he can to protect everyone, even if he faces racial injustice along his rise to the top.

Bass Reeves is no mere lawman. The new footage also shows how much of a family man he is, caring for his kids and loving his wife when he has the chance. None of that is safe in a world where Black Americans aren't seen as equal though. As Reeves defends the innocent, his family is also forced to contend with those who don't want him or his family anywhere near their land like. Despite that, he earns the respect of his colleagues including the man who bestows him with the badge played by Donald Sutherland. He'll face greater odds as the series runs along including war itself, but he only has one thing to say to any law-breakers - "Your wicked days are done."

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Brings More Stars to the Sheridan-Verse

Image via Paramount+

Oyelowo leads the starry Bass Reeves in what will be his second role as a prestige television lawman this year. He previously played a pivotal role in Apple TV+'s hit dystopian series Silo as Sheriff Holston, joining a loaded cast led by Rebecca Ferguson. Here, he gets the chance to be a leading man once again with Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Barry Pepper, and Forrest Goodluck with Garret Hedlund and Shea Whigham as guest stars. Rounding out the cast in recurring roles are Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.

Before becoming a standalone anthology, Bass Reeves was initially conceived as a spinoff to the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 down to its original name. As he researched more, Sheridan and creator/showrunner Chad Feehan wanted a focus on the true story rather than having to tie things to the Dutton clan. Lawmen now represents the latest entry into his wide television universe including the crime dramas Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, as well as the war drama Special Ops: Lioness which scored record streaming numbers earlier this year. In terms of his upcoming work, Sheridan has the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 as well as a follow-up starring Matthew McConaughey and the Billy Bob Thornton-led Land Man to look forward to.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres on Paramount+ on