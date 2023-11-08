Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The Big Picture In the first episode of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, former slave Bass nearly wins his freedom in a game of cards, but his hopes are shattered when his slaver cheats.

The card game between Bass and his slave master might have actually happened, as some historical accounts mention it, and Bass's granddaughter confirms the narrative.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is based on two books about Bass Reeves' life and aims to bring the forgotten Western hero to the screen in a unique and honorable way.

Westerns are all the rage nowadays, which is great for fans of the long-underappreciated genre. At the helm of this television renaissance is Taylor Sheridan, the cowboy-turned-filmmaker behind the hit Paramount series Yellowstone, which has taken the country by storm. But Yellowstone doesn't live in a vacuum, and the popular drama has inspired the likes of various television projects — ranging from traditional Westerns to sci-fi Westerns to neo-Westerns. One such project is Paramount's latest hit series (executive produced by Sheridan) titled Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and in the series' first episode, former slave Bass (David Oyelowo) nearly wins his freedom in a game of cards. But did this actually happen?

What Happens in the First Episode of 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'?

In "Part I," Bass and his slave master Colonel George Reeves (Shea Whigham) of the Confederate Army abandon the American Civil War and return home. Once there, Bass reunites with his love and future wife Jennie (Lauren E. Banks), and the two consummate his homecoming. But it isn't long before Col. Reeves beckons Bass back to the plantation house where he offers him a deal: he will give Bass his freedom, with no strings attached, if he can beat him at a game of cards. At first, this seems like a genuine offer, a reward of sorts for following him onto the battlefield, but all of Bass' hope is soon shattered.

Though Bass finds himself with a winning hand, the Colonel cheats, stealing his winning card and reminding Bass that he has no real hope. In a fit of rage, Bass beats his slaver senseless and escapes into the night after Jennie tells him to leave and not look back. Thankfully, Bass doesn't stay gone forever, and after spending a few years among the Seminole people, he returns to find his true love with their young daughter Sally (played later by Demi Singleton). Eventually, after turning to farming to provide for his ever-growing family, Bass Reeves became known as one of the first black deputy U.S. Marshals, and the very first one in the American West. Lawmen: Bass Reeves further details the true story, albeit with some fictional attributes.

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Card Game Scene Might Have Really Happened

As far as whether the card game between Bass and his former slave master actually happened, some have their doubts, but it's certainly a theory. In the real world, Bass was born into slavery in 1838 and lived in Crawford County, Arkansas for the majority of his life. While there have been a number of biographies written about Bass Reeves' life, some of the earliest recount a card game played between Bass and George that resulted in a physical altercation before Bass ran off. Others believe that Bass heard about freed slaves in other territories (such as Indian Territory where he ended up), and jumped ship as a result. But that doesn't quite fit with the narrative that Lawmen has constructed, and based on the historical Bass Reeves' own character, the former may be more accurate.

When talking with TV Insider, series creator Chad Feehan explained their choice to use the card game story rather than some of the other theories as to how Bass escaped prior to the Emancipation Proclamation. As it turns out, Reeves' own granddaughter Alice is the one who is reported as confirming the card game narrative, which seems a bit more credible than other historical speculations. “We leaned into the injustice that Bass experienced because that injustice directly informed who he became as a law enforcement figure, and in believing in justice for all and trying to implement justice for all in what was described as lawless land,” Feehan elaborated. “And so for us, it was important to inform the audience and the character of those moments to understand how he became who he became.”

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Is Based on Two Books About Bass Reeves' Life

Additionally, the show itself is based on two of three books by Sidney Thompson about the life of Bass Reeves, particularly Follow the Angels, Follow the Doves and Hell on the Border. "[Thompson] spent a decade of his life researching Bass, and he dramatized [the card game] moment in his book beautifully," Feehan later revealed. "I made a decision to option that book and then adapt it on-screen. I think Sidney’s literary rendition of it was very powerful, and then our cinematic rendition of it is hopefully equally as powerful."

But just because Sidney Thompson's books are used as the basis for this dramatization, doesn't mean that's the only material that Feehan, Sheridan, and company are using to expand on the Bass Reeves' story. Other biographies, such as Art T. Burton's Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves contain plenty of detail about the Western icon, including information about how he learned Native American techniques. But no matter which historical sources Lawmen is pulling from, it's clear that they're trying to bring this long-forgotten Western hero to the screen in a unique and honorable way. As a man with a family to care for, a code of ethics to honor, and a God in Heaven to serve, Bass Reeves is the Western hero many of us have been long searching for.

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Is No Longer a 'Yellowstone' Prequel, but That Doesn't Mean There Can't Be Crossover

Though Lawmen originally began as an 1883 spin-off, with Taylor Sheridan hoping to add Bass Reeves' story into the larger Yellowstone narrative, those plans didn't last long. First titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, the series soon shifted in order to better line up with the historical timeline of the actual Bass Reeves. "[Making the show a Yellowstone spin-off was] an idea that we briefly talked about," Feehan admitted to TV Insider. "But for me, once I learned some of the things I didn’t know about Bass’ life, and decided where we wanted to start the story and where we wanted to end the story, it preceded 1883."

Despite the fact that Bass Reeves takes place in the years before 1883, that doesn't mean characters from Taylor Sheridan's 10-part Western epic (which is not based on a book) couldn't appear in the Lawmen narrative at some point in the future. After all, this first season is only one part of a larger anthology set to follow other long-forgotten Western heroes, and since the Western genre typically takes place between the end of the American Civil War and the beginning of the 20th century, it's entirely possible that some crossover with 1883 could happen down the line. But no matter what stories Sheridan and Feehan decide to tackle going forward, there's no doubt that Bass Reeves will go down as one of the best.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

